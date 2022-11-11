FC Emmen vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow FC Emmen vs Ajax live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for FC Emmen vs Ajax live for Matchday 14 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from De Oude Meerdijk. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch FC Emmen vs Ajax online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the match FC Emmen vs Ajax in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m. on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN / Star +
Chile: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN / Star +
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star +
Peru: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m. on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN / Star +
Chile: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN / Star +
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star +
Peru: 11:45 a.m. on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ole Romeny, a must see player!
The Emmen striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and comes after a bad season last season with the NEC Nijmegen team, in which he had 4 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main goal is to establish himself as an important piece in the FC Emmen forward and to be able to show a better level than last season. He currently has 4 goals and 1 assist in 13 games played.
How does Emmen get here?
FC Emmen continue their Eredivisie season by placing in sixteenth position with 10 points, after 2 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Ole Romeny, Mark Diemers, Fernando Pacheco and Ahmed El Messaoudi to fight for a good year and try to avoid relegation to the Eredivisie second division. At the moment, the club is only 2 points below Vitesse, who are the last team to fight relegation. These will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to climb positions in the table and give a bell in the league. The Emmen team is going through a great streak adding 1 win and 2 draws in the last 3 games, adding points to avoid relegation places.
Steven Bergwijn, a must see player!
The Ajax winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight against PSV and Feyenoord for the Eredivisie championship, having many minutes to show its quality. During the past season he played 32 games, where he got 4 goals and 2 assists for Tottenham. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Ajax forward and show a high level in the face of the Netherlands squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He started the season in a good way, for now March with 8 goals and 1 assist in 13 games played.
How does Ajax arrive?
Ajax comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Group A of the Champions League, the team is tied for second place with 3 units, after 1 win and 1 loss as well. than Liverpool. Ajax started the season with victories against Cambuur, Sparta, Utrecht, Fortuna and Groningen, most recently losing to Liverpool by a score of 2-1 away. Those directed by Alfred Schreuder arrive this season with a great squad including Lucas Ocampo, Steven Bergwijn, Edson Álvarez, Brian Bobbrey and Devyne Rensch. Without a doubt, Ajax is one of the candidates to fight for the Eredivisie championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team was left out of the Round of 16 by finishing in third place, however, they entered the knockout phase of the Europa League, where they will face Union Berlin. Ajax will come to this game to get the victory to close the first round of the season in good shape before the World Cup break.
Where's the game?
The De Oude Meerdijk located in the city of Emmen will host this duel between two teams looking to continue their path within this Eredivisie season. This stadium has a capacity for 8,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1977.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Emmen vs Ajax match, corresponding to the duel on Date 14 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at De Oude Meerdijk, at 12:45 p.m.