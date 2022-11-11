Wolves vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolverhampton vs Arsenal match for the Premier League.
What time is the Wolverhampton vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Wolverhampton vs Arsenal of November 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Arsenallast lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.
Wolverhampton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Hugo Bueno, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes.
Arsenal players to watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Arsenal's offense. The first is Gabriel Jesus (#9), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 5 goals from the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Bukayo Saka (#7), in 13 games played he has 6 assists which makes him the team's biggest assister. The midfielder is looking to stand out in the Premier League so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, striker Gabriel Martinelli (#11), is the team's second-highest scorer with 5 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Arsenal in the tournament
Unlike Wolverhampton, Arsenal started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and are at the top of the tournament. After 11 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, they have 34 points, which establishes them in the first position of the general table. Their objective this season is to be among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League and for that they must win as many games as possible. They also want to be the champions of the Premier League. His last game was on November 6 against Chelsea, Arsenal won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Wolverhampton players to watch
The next three players are seen as key to Wolverhampton's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score or assist in the game against Arsenal. The player Rúben Neves (# 8) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 4 goals in 13 games played and scored a goal in the last game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Next up is Nélson Semedo (#22), he plays in the defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the team's highest assister. At just 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of being a starter and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Daniel Podence (#10) the 27-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's second-highest scorer with two goals in 14 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Wolverhampton in the tournament
Wolverhampton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League, they are in the nineteenth position of the general table after 2 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses together 10 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Wolverhampton's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and thus move a little further away from relegation, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could give a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, they lost 3-2 at Molineux Stadium and thus recorded their eighth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Molineux Stadium is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 60,345 spectators and is the home of the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1889 and had a renovation in 1993.