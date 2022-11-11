Saint Mirren vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Saint Mirren vs Rangers game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saint Mirren vs Rangers, as well as the latest information from St Mirren Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the match between Saint Mirren vs Rangers?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
.
Brazil: 6:30 AM
.
Chile: 5:30 AM
.
Colombia: 4:30 AM
.
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
.
Spain: 1:30 PM
.
Mexico: 6:30 AM
.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
.
Peru: 7:30 AM
.
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
.
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
.
England: 12:30 AM
.
Australia : 21:30 AM
.
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Rangers
Colak is the top scorer in the Premiership with 11 goals. In addition, the Croatian striker has scored three goals in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Player to watch at Saint Mirren
Alex Greive has scored three goals this season, already surpassing the records of the previous season when he scored two. However, the New Zealand striker has not scored since October 22.
How are the Rangers coming along?
Rangers, already forgotten about European competitions, are now focused on qualifying for the European tournament next year. In their last game they won by the narrowest of margins against Hearts and are now in second place with 32 points, seven points behind Celtic, who are the leaders.
How does Saint Mirren arrive?
St. Mirren have now gone three consecutive matches without a win and have not won a game since October 22. They have won only one of their last six matches. Right now in the Scottish league table they are in eighth place with 20 points, currently in the relegation group.
Background
St. Mirren and Rangers have met more than 200 times, with the Glasgow side winning 183 times, while St. Mirren have won 33 times. The other 50 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on October 8, 2022, when Rangers won 4-0. They have won the last six meetings.
Venue: The match will be played at St Mirren Park, a stadium built in 1903 with a capacity of 8023 spectators.
Preview of the match
St. Mirren and Rangers meet in the 16th Premiership match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Saint Mirren vs Rangers in Scottish Premiership
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.