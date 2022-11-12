Celtic vs Ross County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Celtic vs Ross County in Scottish Premiership?
If you want to watch Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County live on TV, your option is Celtic TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Player to watch at Ross County
Ross County's Jordan White has scored three goals in his third season with the team. The 30-year-old Scottish striker has scored twice in the last three games.
Player to watch at Celtic Glasgow
Furuhashi is Celtic's top scorer and second in the Premiership with 10 goals and one assist, and has also scored a goal in the Cup. The Japanese comes in after scoring in the last two games.
How does Ross County get there?
Ross County has two wins in a row. In their last match they won 0-2 at home to Hibernian. They are currently in top position in the Premiership with 15 points from 15 games played.
How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?
Celtic Glasgow have won their last seven games in the Scottish league. In their last match they won 1-2 against Motherwall. Right now they lead the standings with a total of 39 points and seven points ahead of second-placed Rangers.
Background
A total of 38 times Celtic and Ross County have met, with the Glasgow side winning 27 games, while Ross County have won five and the rest of the fixtures have been six draws. Celtic have won the last six meetings between these two teams.
Venue: The match will be played at Celtic Park, a stadium built in 1888 with a capacity of 60411 spectators.
Preview of the match
Celtic Glasgow and Ross County meet in the match corresponding to the 16th round of the Premiership. This will be the last official match between the two teams before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Celtic vs Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.