Celtic vs Ross County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership
Photo: Celtic FC

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:34 PM5 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:29 PM5 hours ago

How to watch Celtic vs Ross County in Scottish Premiership?

If you want to watch Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County live on TV, your option is Celtic TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

8:24 PM6 hours ago

What time is the Celtic Glasgow vs Ross County match in Scottish Premiership?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

8:19 PM6 hours ago

Player to watch at Ross County

Ross County's Jordan White has scored three goals in his third season with the team. The 30-year-old Scottish striker has scored twice in the last three games.
8:14 PM6 hours ago

Player to watch at Celtic Glasgow

Furuhashi is Celtic's top scorer and second in the Premiership with 10 goals and one assist, and has also scored a goal in the Cup. The Japanese comes in after scoring in the last two games.
8:09 PM6 hours ago

How does Ross County get there?

Ross County has two wins in a row. In their last match they won 0-2 at home to Hibernian. They are currently in top position in the Premiership with 15 points from 15 games played.
8:04 PM6 hours ago

How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?

Celtic Glasgow have won their last seven games in the Scottish league. In their last match they won 1-2 against Motherwall. Right now they lead the standings with a total of 39 points and seven points ahead of second-placed Rangers.
7:59 PM6 hours ago

Background

A total of 38 times Celtic and Ross County have met, with the Glasgow side winning 27 games, while Ross County have won five and the rest of the fixtures have been six draws. Celtic have won the last six meetings between these two teams.
7:54 PM6 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at Celtic Park, a stadium built in 1888 with a capacity of 60411 spectators.

Photo: Real Madrd
Photo: Real Madrd
7:49 PM6 hours ago

Preview of the match

Celtic Glasgow and Ross County meet in the match corresponding to the 16th round of the Premiership. This will be the last official match between the two teams before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
7:44 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Celtic vs Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo