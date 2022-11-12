PSV vs AZ Alkmaar: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here PSV vs AZ Alkmaar in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs AZ Alkmaar match in Eredivisie.
What time is PSV vs AZ Alkmaar match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs AZ Alkmaar of November 12th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch PSV vs AZ Alkmaar live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN
If you want to watch PSV vs AZ Alkmaar in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch PSV vs AZ Alkmaar in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on their side, where the farmers are with 14 wins, 7 for AZ and 0 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for AZ, who have 4 wins and zero draws, leaving only one victory for the farmers.
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 5 Feb, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0-3 PSV Eindhoven, 11 Sep, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 PSV Eindhoven, 21 Mar, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Jan, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0-4 AZ Alkmaar, 27 Oct, 2019, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 5 Feb, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0-3 PSV Eindhoven, 11 Sep, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 PSV Eindhoven, 21 Mar, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 AZ Alkmaar, 13 Jan, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0-4 AZ Alkmaar, 27 Oct, 2019, Dutch Eredivisie
How are PSV coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from winning 1-2 against Ajax in the last Eredivisie match, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, to stay in the lead, where it is very tight.
Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 6 Nov, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Bodo/Glimt 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa League
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 NEC Nijmegen, 30 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal, 27 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
FC Groningen 4-2 PSV Eindhoven, 23 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 6 Nov, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Bodo/Glimt 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa League
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 NEC Nijmegen, 30 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal, 27 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
FC Groningen 4-2 PSV Eindhoven, 23 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
How are AZ coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against SC Dnipro-1 in the last meeting, winning 2-1, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a favorable streak for the team.
RKC Waalwijk 3-1 AZ Alkmaar, 6 Nov, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 SC Dnipro-1, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 FC Volendam, 30 Oct, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
FC Vaduz 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 27 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
Excelsior 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 23 Oct, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 3-1 AZ Alkmaar, 6 Nov, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 SC Dnipro-1, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 FC Volendam, 30 Oct, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
FC Vaduz 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 27 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
Excelsior 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 23 Oct, 2022, Netherlands Eredivisie
Watch out for this PSV player
The Dutch striker, Cody Gakpo has had an acceptable performance, playing in 13 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, having an assist in the last game, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this game to give them confidence and remain at the top of the league.
Watch out for this AZ player
Denmark's striker, Jeans Odgaard, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the player has played in 9 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals, being the crucial striker of the team, looking to continue his streak and the victory for his team, hoping to go through a good moment, because in the last duel he was not able to be present.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the PSV vs AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie match. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at 15:00.