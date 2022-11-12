Ecuador vs Iraq: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ecuador vs Iraq?
The match between Ecuador and Iraq can be followed on television through Fox Deportes
What time is the Ecuador vs Iraq match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Player to watch in Iraq
Ayman Hussein was the top scorer in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for his national team with three goals, but it was not enough to secure qualification for his country. The Al Markhya striker has scored a total of four goals and one assist for the club this season.
Player to watch in Ecuador
Michael Estrada was Ecuador's top scorer in the qualifying round with six goals and two assists. The Cruz Azul forward has only scored three goals for his club this season.
How does Iraq arrive?
Iraq arrives after playing three friendly matches in which they lost against Mexico and Oman in a penalty shootout. While they beat Syria by 1-0. They were eliminated in the qualifying round after finishing fourth in the group with 9 points, three points behind the UAE, which finished third.
How does Ecuador arrive?
Ecuador arrives after playing five friendly matches with positive results of two wins and three draws. The Ecuadorian national team has achieved the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar by finishing fourth in the qualification phase with a total of 26 points, two points ahead of Peru, which had to play a play-off.
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in a match and they will do so in a friendly match that will help the South American country prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano, located in Madrid, this was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity for 68456 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ecuador and Iraq will meet in a friendly match, the first of these will be used to prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
