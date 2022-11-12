Celaya vs Atlante: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Final Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Atlante player
Daniel Lajud, offensive midfielder, 23 years old, the player has become a great offensive element, playing all the regular season games, scoring six goals, in the playoffs he has already scored a goal and in the final his contribution with goals will be very important, undoubtedly he is becoming a player with possibilities of reaching a first division team.
Watch out for this Celaya player
Ricardo Marin, striker, 24 years old, is having one of his best seasons, after playing all the regular phase matches, the striker scored nine goals, for the playoffs the scoring rhythm continued and in four matches he has scored two goals, he is undoubtedly a very dangerous player that the team will look for in order to win the trophy.
Atlante's last lineup
Humberto Hernandez, Jonathan Sanchez, Francisco Reyes, Juan Portales, Edson Partida, Juan Dominguez, Daniel Lajud, Rolando Gonzalez, Jonathan Martinez, Christian Bermudez and Jesus Venegas.
Celaya's last lineup
Guillermo Allison, Daniel Zamora, Ricardo Peña, Leobardo Lopez, Mauro Brasil, Diego Aguilar, Carlos Acosta, Adolfo Dominguez, Kevin Lara, Ricardo Marin and Diego Gonzalez.
Background
Atlante 0-0 Celaya
Celaya 2-1 Atlante
Celaya 1-1 Atlante
Atlante 2-2 Celaya
Celaya 0-1 Atlante
Arbitration quartet
Central: Mario Terrazas. Assistants: Erick Duron and Oscar Barriga. Fourth Official: Abraham Quirarte.
Atlante seeks another championship
Atlante, a team with a long tradition in Mexican soccer, is making the most of its return to Mexico City in the best possible way and is making a habit of reaching the grand final, this season was very good for them, as they finished second and only had one defeat in the regular season, In the playoffs the team has not been defeated either and with these sensations they have already played the first leg of the final, the duel at home ended in a scoreless draw, for Atlante not having the advantage in the first leg may be a factor against them because Celaya has proven to be very strong at home, the match will have few opportunities and they will have to give their best, as it will be a very tiring game.
Celaya wants to leave the title at home
Celaya, the tournament leader, is very close to closing an extraordinary campaign with a championship, the team has become accustomed to playing in the playoffs and now arrives at a time when it was the best of the tournament, the road to the final has not been so complicated, as the team's dominance has been great, in the quarterfinals the team left Durango on the road in two games with a 1-0 victory, In the semifinals the Cimarrones put up a fight at home and the game ended in a draw, and for the second leg Celaya won 3-1 at home. In the first leg against Atlante they were unable to take advantage and it is hoped that they can celebrate the championship at home, with the support of their fans and good soccer the team would have no problems to beat Atlante.
Everything is resolved at Miguel Aleman
The first leg Final in the MX Expansion League had many contrasts, because on the field there was a lot of dispute, but few opportunities for real danger, in the stands there were some outbursts and in the end the game ended in a goalless draw, two of the best teams in the tournament showed that they will not give anything away and in the second leg there will be no exception, it will be interesting to see how they will play in the field in search of the title.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Celaya vs Atlante match, corresponding to the Liga Expansion MX Final. The match will take place at the Miguel Aleman Stadium, at 8:00 pm ET.