West Ham vs Leicester City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

Tune in here West Ham vs Leicester

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of West Ham vs Leicester as well as recent information of the London Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Leicester: James Maddison

The English midfielder is having a really good season he is by far the best Leicester player and that is because he has scored six goals and has assisted 4 times in the season, he is in-form. He has contributed in almost 50% of the goals of Leicester. Last matchday he assisted both goals against Everton, and he is on fire. Will he play well tomorrow?

 

Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice

West Ham is not having a good season and has barely scored goals, but Declan Rice has the best average on the team and is also the team's top assister with 2 assists, he has also scored a goal and has 90% passing complete per match. Will he play well tomorrow?

Last XI from Leicester

Danny Ward; James Justin, Wout Faes, Daniel Amartey, Timothy Castagne; Boubakary Soumare; Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison; Patson Daka
Last XI from West Ham

Lukasz Fabiański; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Gianluca Scamacca
When and where to watch West Ham vs Leicester

The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option. 
Some of the times for tomorrow's match!

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain:4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Leicester come from a win!

The foxes are slowly climbing up, they were in the bottom 3 places of the table, but they have won many matches and they are now in 14th place with 4 matches won, 2 drawn and 8 lost, they have the same points as West Ham, but they have scored 23 goals. Last matchweek they played away against the Toffees and won 0-2 Can the Foxes climb up the table tomorrow?
West Ham come from a loss!

David Moyes's team is not having a good season in the Premier League, they are accustomed to being in the top ten in the league, but right now they are in 15th place with 14 games played, 4 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 15. They have 14 points out of 42 possible. Last match they played Crystal Palace at home and lost 1-2. Can they recover tomorrow and win against the foxes?
Promising duel!

The London Stadium located in London; England will be the stadium that will house the match between West Ham and Leicester corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League. This stadium has space for  66,000 people. 
Welcome to the transmission of the West Ham vs Leicester match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the London Stadium at 9:00 am.
