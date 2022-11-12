West Ham vs Leicester City: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Leicester: James Maddison
The English midfielder is having a really good season he is by far the best Leicester player and that is because he has scored six goals and has assisted 4 times in the season, he is in-form. He has contributed in almost 50% of the goals of Leicester. Last matchday he assisted both goals against Everton, and he is on fire. Will he play well tomorrow?
Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice
West Ham is not having a good season and has barely scored goals, but Declan Rice has the best average on the team and is also the team's top assister with 2 assists, he has also scored a goal and has 90% passing complete per match. Will he play well tomorrow?
Last XI from Leicester
Danny Ward; James Justin, Wout Faes, Daniel Amartey, Timothy Castagne; Boubakary Soumare; Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison; Patson Daka
Last XI from West Ham
Lukasz Fabiański; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Gianluca Scamacca
These are some of the times for tomorrow's match!
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain:4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Leicester come from a win!
The foxes are slowly climbing up, they were in the bottom 3 places of the table, but they have won many matches and they are now in 14th place with 4 matches won, 2 drawn and 8 lost, they have the same points as West Ham, but they have scored 23 goals. Last matchweek they played away against the Toffees and won 0-2 Can the Foxes climb up the table tomorrow?
West Ham come from a loss!
David Moyes's team is not having a good season in the Premier League, they are accustomed to being in the top ten in the league, but right now they are in 15th place with 14 games played, 4 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 15. They have 14 points out of 42 possible. Last match they played Crystal Palace at home and lost 1-2. Can they recover tomorrow and win against the foxes?
Promising duel!
The London Stadium located in London; England will be the stadium that will house the match between West Ham and Leicester corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League. This stadium has space for 66,000 people.
