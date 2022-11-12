Schalke vs Bayern: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Schalke vs Bayern Munich Live Score Here
Speak, Thomas Reis!
''My expectation and that of the fans é that the team invest everything it has for the 90 minutes.''
''É It is important to have courage and not be afraid and minimize mistakes, emphasizes Reis, and once again praises the Royal Blues' committed performance against Mainz. six minutes, which caused applause in the stands. Despite the joy of the first three as coach of S04, Reis stresses that this game has already been played; ended because "I don't like to talk about the past. It starts 0-0 against Bayern Munich – and we want to convince again”, he commented.
“Once Bayern start, they can completely take an opponent out of the game in just a few minutes.” Werder Bremen recently suffered this fate when Bayern won 6-1 at home in the 22nd and 30th minute, going from 1-1 to 4-1 in the 28th minute.''
"There were some injuries after the game against Mainz", reveals the coach. As of now, however, all the players who were in the squad for the English Week are also operational.''
Likely Schalke!
How does Schalke arrive?
Open quotes!
"The first half started brilliantly. That's when we killed the game. It was spectacular. We played with purpose and with speed in attack. We could have scored even more goals. We always believe in our quality, the coach and our team. We were a little without results, but we weren't playing badly. We analyze things and draw the right conclusions. This belief in our own strength helped us. 1-0 é good, but 6-1 é much better and much more fun", commented coach Julian Nagelsmann.
"We really wanted to be back at the top of the table and in the last few weeks we played with that fluidity that we lacked. The 15 minutes after the break were not good for us. things we can take from each game and criticize," said Leon Goretzka.