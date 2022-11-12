Almazan vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Copa del Rey
Photo: Publicity/Atlético de Madrid

11:58 PM2 hours ago

Watch Almazán vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Almazán vs Atletico de Madrid match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:53 PM2 hours ago

Numbers that worry!

Atlético de Madrid haven't won for a while; five games. He conceded a goal in the úseven matches, in what é very different based on Simeone's style of play. In addition, Atleti lost four of the last five first times. It was the first team to concede a goal in the last five matches.
11:48 PM2 hours ago

Almazan Campaign!

- 9  games

- 2 wins

- 4 draws

- 3 losses

- 8 goals scored

- 12 goals conceded.

11:43 PM2 hours ago

How does Almazan arrive?

O Almazán plays the Third Federation in Group B.  In the season, there were eight games in the league and 10 points conquered, occupying the 9º placement. In the last 10 games, the team lost four times, drew another four and that's it; won two duels. A history well below expectations.
11:38 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Simeone!

''É one of the players with the most goals among the forwards we have. He has a goal. I hope that you can continue with us and that you can yield what you alreadyá showed us many times. I want you to continue to create occasions. É a footballer who has a goal and we need him,' said the coach in a press interview.

''The feeling we have, at this moment, é the need to play well, play a good game and not think about anything other than playoffs. From tomorrowã à night will have plenty of time to concentrate on another stage as important as é a World.''

''Let me work! This sentence was said by Zidane at a difficult time and é what I have to do: work. Criticism é normal after being out of the Champions League and Europa League. It was a frustration, no doubt, but there is; I have to keep working and I have a very clear idea of ​​what I want. I talk more about this with you (journalists) than with my friends and I don't know what else to say to you.''


"It's difficult, a very personal emotional situation. All the boys who had the possibilities knew it could happen. My advice is to keep fighting. Life is like this: there are good things and bad things. Strong and they keep showing the type of player they are. ", said Simeone, who did not hide that the 52-day break for the World Cup will be useful for Atletico to start again: "With the Cup we have the same illusion as always, in addition to the fact that in recent years we have not been able to do well (they haven't made it past the round of 16 since 17-18.) We hope to play a good game before taking a break that will do us all good."

"Looking at the table of positions, we detect that we are all very close: the ones at the bottom, the ones in the middle and the two that fight for the top. We are living a new situation"

11:33 PM2 hours ago

Atletico Madrid likely!

Oblak; Molina, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata.
11:28 PM3 hours ago

How does Atletico Madrid arrive?

The  Atlético de Madrid has a season well below expectations. The team was eliminated from the Champions League in the last place in the group stage and in LaLiga they are in the final group stage. away from the competition leaders. The King's Cup é a competition to relieve and a real title shot, already; that at this time é very unlikely that Atleti will win the national league. Simeone's team hasn't won for a while; five games, with three defeats and two draws.

In the bigger picture, in the last 10 games, there were three defeats, three defeats and four draws.

11:23 PM3 hours ago

NEW SEASON!

Atlético de Madrid debut in the Copa del Rey 2022-23.
11:18 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos

The Almazán vs Atletico de Madrid game will be played at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos, with a capacity of 8.261 people.
11:13 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the King's Cup: Almazán vs Atletico de Madrid live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
