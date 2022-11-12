Almazan vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Copa del Rey

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Almazán vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score Here
Numbers that worry!
Almazan Campaign!
- 2 wins
- 4 draws
- 3 losses
- 8 goals scored
- 12 goals conceded.
How does Almazan arrive?
Speak, Simeone!
''The feeling we have, at this moment, é the need to play well, play a good game and not think about anything other than playoffs. From tomorrowã à night will have plenty of time to concentrate on another stage as important as é a World.''
''Let me work! This sentence was said by Zidane at a difficult time and é what I have to do: work. Criticism é normal after being out of the Champions League and Europa League. It was a frustration, no doubt, but there is; I have to keep working and I have a very clear idea of what I want. I talk more about this with you (journalists) than with my friends and I don't know what else to say to you.''
"It's difficult, a very personal emotional situation. All the boys who had the possibilities knew it could happen. My advice is to keep fighting. Life is like this: there are good things and bad things. Strong and they keep showing the type of player they are. ", said Simeone, who did not hide that the 52-day break for the World Cup will be useful for Atletico to start again: "With the Cup we have the same illusion as always, in addition to the fact that in recent years we have not been able to do well (they haven't made it past the round of 16 since 17-18.) We hope to play a good game before taking a break that will do us all good."
"Looking at the table of positions, we detect that we are all very close: the ones at the bottom, the ones in the middle and the two that fight for the top. We are living a new situation"
Atletico Madrid likely!
How does Atletico Madrid arrive?
In the bigger picture, in the last 10 games, there were three defeats, three defeats and four draws.