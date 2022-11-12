Brighton vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Brighton vs Aston Villa Live Score in Premier League 2022
What time is Brighton vs Aston Villa match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Aston Villa of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Brighton vs Aston Villa
The series in the last five matches favors Aston Villa with two wins (in the most recent games) in exchange for two draws and one loss.
Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa, season 2022
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton, season 2021
Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa, season 2021
Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton, season 2020
Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa, season 2020
Key Player Aston Villa
One of the most skilled players of this team is the Argentine Emiliano Buendia, who must have constant contact with the ball, especially in the last third of the field, so that the offensive volume grows and Villa can get a good result, even though they play at home.
Key player Brighton
Leandro Trossard is having a great season, who has played 13 games in the campaign and has already contributed with seven goals to become the best scorer of the club so far in the Premier League.
Last lineup Aston Villa
1 Emiliano Martinez, 5 Tyrone Mings, 4 Ezri Konsa, 27 Lucas Digne, 2 Matthew Cash, 10 Emiliano Buendia, 6 Douglas Luiz, 32 Leander Dendoncker, 11 Ollie Watkins, 31 Leon Bailey, 41 Jacob Ramsey.
Last lineup Brighton
1 Robert Sanchez, 5 Lewis Dunk, 4 Adam Webster, 30 Pervis Estupiñan, 13 Pascal Groß, 14 Adam Lallana, 25 Moises Caicedo, 10 Alexis Mac Allister, 11 Leandro Trossard, 22 Kaoru Mitoma, 7 Solly March.
Aston Villa: Keep the momentum going
After their series against Manchester United that included a win in the Premier League in Unai Emery's debut, now Aston Villa's mission will be to revalidate that victory with another one in order to get out of the last places and finish with a win before the month and a half they will have without activity due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Brighton: stay in the fight
One of the great surprises of the campaign has been Brighton, which has accumulated two victories in a row against Chelsea and Wolves, placing them in sixth place in the standings with 21 points, very close to the fight for European places and, although it is still early in the campaign before the break for the FIFA World Cup, it will be a luxury if they can get the three points at home to close the ranks well.
The Kick-off
The Brighton vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, in Brighton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00 am ET.
