Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score!
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN, DAZN 4
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Crystal Palace
In Crystal Palace, the presence of Wilfried Zaha stands out. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has six goals and two assists in 12 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1059 minutes in total.
Key player- Nottingham Forest
In Nottingham Forest the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals in 12 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has 511 minutes in total.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace history
These two teams have met 58 times. The statistics are in favor of Nottingham Forest, who have come out victorious on 24 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 16 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with eight victories, while Crystal Palace has won five, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the times that Nottingham Forest has been at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, there are 10 matches, where Forest have the advantage with six wins over the two that the Eagles have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace comes with two consecutive wins in the Premier League and the third in the last five games. However, they will have to look for points away from home against an opponent that plays with the need to escape from the relegation zone in the table, but first they must manage to keep the good results.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is the last team in the standings, but comes to this match motivated after having qualified to the next round of the League Cup, where they left Tottenham on the way. However, the focus shifts again to the English league, in a match where they could leave the bottom of the table, but in which they will have to work hard to get it.
