Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live match, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on TV and Online?

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace of November 12th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN, DAZN 4
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +

Key player - Crystal Palace

In Crystal Palace, the presence of Wilfried Zaha stands out. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has six goals and two assists in 12 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1059 minutes in total.

Key player- Nottingham Forest

In Nottingham Forest the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals in 12 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has 511 minutes in total.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace history

These two teams have met 58 times. The statistics are in favor of Nottingham Forest, who have come out victorious on 24 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 16 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with eight victories, while Crystal Palace has won five, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the times that Nottingham Forest has been at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, there are 10 matches, where Forest have the advantage with six wins over the two that the Eagles have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace comes with two consecutive wins in the Premier League and the third in the last five games. However, they will have to look for points away from home against an opponent that plays with the need to escape from the relegation zone in the table, but first they must manage to keep the good results.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest is the last team in the standings, but comes to this match motivated after having qualified to the next round of the League Cup, where they left Tottenham on the way. However, the focus shifts again to the English league, in a match where they could leave the bottom of the table, but in which they will have to work hard to get it.

The match will be played at the City Ground

The Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the City Ground, located in the city of Nottingham, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1898, has a capacity for 30,602 spectators.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
