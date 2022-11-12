PSG vs Auxerre: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch PSG vs Auxerre?
The game will start at 7:00 a.m. and can be followed on television on Bein Sports.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Paris Saint Germain vs Auxerre match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Auxerre
Mathias Autret has been Auxerre's most outstanding player, contributing to four of the 14 goals his team has scored with two goals and two assists. The 31-year-old midfielder has not scored since August 31 when he scored against Lyon but failed to prevent his team's defeat;
Player to watch at Paris Saint-Germain
Leo Messi, the Argentine star is having an excellent season at PSG despite being already 35 years old, he continues to perform at the highest level. Right now he is having a very good season, in Ligue 1 he has played 12 games, scored 7 goals and assisted 10 times, being the top assisting player of the competition and only surpassed by his teammate and friend Neymar in goal contribution in the domestic league. In the Champions League he has played five games and scored four goals and four assists, plus he is in good form with four goals in the last four games. Messi is looking to say goodbye to his club with a victory before playing his possible last World Cup with the Argentina national team.
How is Auxerre coming along?
This team has only managed one win out of the last ten matches they have played. In their last match, they managed to draw 1-1 at Troyes in which they managed to salvage a point thanks to Perrin's goal four minutes before the end of the game. They have only managed three wins so far this season. They are currently 15th on 13 points, two points clear of the relegation places.
How are Paris Saint-Germain coming along?
París Saint Germain has managed to retain Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid's attempts to take the French international. With a new coach, Galtier. They started by winning the French Super Cup, but suffered the first setback of the season by finishing second in the group to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after beating Benfica in the last round and this has led them to face Bayern Munich, although the tie will not be played until 2023. This team wants to continue their good run since they have not lost yet this season and since October 8 against Reims they have not dropped points. Right now they are the leaders of Ligue 1 with 38 points and five points ahead of Lens who are currently second in the competition;
Background
Numerous clashes between Auxerre and Paris Saint Germain with a favorable balance for the Parisians with 29 victories, while 21 times Auxerre has won. While the rest of the clashes, which have been 22 times more, the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams have met was in May 2015 in the final of the Coupe de France where Paris Saint-Germain won thanks to a goal from Cavani. While the last time these two teams met in Ligue 1 was in 2012 when the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Auxerre already know what it is to beat PSG at home in Ligue 1, they did it in 2010;
Venue: The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium located in Paris. It was inaugurated in 1897 and has a capacity of 47929 spectators.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre meet in the match corresponding to the 15th matchday of Ligue 1;
