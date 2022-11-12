Atalanta vs Inter: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Série A
Image: Atalanta

LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Atalanta vs InternazionaleLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atalanta vs Internazionale match.
How to watch Atalanta vs InternazionaleLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Atalanta vs Internazionale live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Atalanta vs Internazionale match for Série A?

This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Internazionale of 13th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 7:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 7:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 6:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 7:30AM in CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain: 21:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Peru: 6:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 7:30AM in Star+

Referee

Daniele Chiffi will referee the match, with Giovanni Baccini and Valerio Colarossi as assistants. Aleandro Di Paolo will be in charge of VAR, with Oreste Muto assisting.
Probable Inter

The probable Inter Milan team to take the field is: Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez and Dzeko.
Probable Atalanta

The probable Atalanta team for the match is: Musso, Rafael Toloi, Demiral, and Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Koopmeiners, and Maehle; Ederson, Lookamnn, and Zapata.

Injuries

And for this last match before the start of the World Cup, Inter will not be able to use Lukaku, who remains injured, as well as Darmian, who is a doubt for the match. For Atalanta, Zappacosta and Muriel are out.
Inzaghi

Meanwhile Simone Inzaghi talked about varied topics in a pre-match interview: "We didn't get the best out of some key moments, but that's soccer, there are no ifs or buts. Now we are meeting with several teams that are fighting for places, besides Napoli, and on Sunday we already face another team that is having a great season. But at the end of the day I saw a great reaction to the loss in Turin, which really hurt us. In the 1-0 we didn't break away, we stuck to our task knowing that we could turn the match around to where we wanted it to be. the consistency that everyone except Napoli lacks. We are not looking at the table right now, we just need to improve in those big head-to-head games which is where we are getting punished right now."
Gasperini

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini talked about the match and the return of Palomino, who will not take the field yet: "We will prepare well for our match against Inter, these are the kinds of matches that really tell you how strong you are. It will take us some time to get over some physical knocks, but we will be at our best on Sunday. Palomino? I don't know if he will be there with Inter yet, but we will evaluate. He just came in yesterday, he is definitely trained from a physical point of view, but he needs to find the field, the game and the matches."
Série A

Atalanta and Inter are tied in the competition with 27 points, with Inter in fifth place and Atalanta in sixth, as Inter has nine wins to Atalanta's eight. Both teams are three points above Udinese and one above Roma, as well as one below Juventus and three below Lazio and AC Milan, and 11 (!) above Napoli, the sole leader.
Last Matches: Inter

Internazionale is also coming from two defeats and one win. The first defeat was on Tuesday (01), to Bayern, 2-0, away from home, in the Champions League, with goals from Pavard and Choupo-Moting. After that, on Sunday (6), the defeat was away 2-0 again, to Juventus this time, with goals from Rabiot and Fagioli. Finally, now at home, the victory was a 6-1 thrashing of Bologna on Wednesday (9), when Lykogiannis opened the scoring for the visitors, but Dzeko, Dimarco - twice - Lautaro, Çalhanoglu and Gosens scored, turning the victory into a rout.
Last Matches: Atalanta

Atalanta come into the match on the back of one win and two losses in their last few games. The victory came first, on Sunday (30), by 2-0 away to Empoli, with goals from Hateboer and Lookmann. After that, on Saturday (5), the defeat came at home to Napoli, 2-1, with Lookmann opening the scoring, but Osimhen seeking the equalizer and Elmas turning the match, all in the first half. Finally, away from home, on Wednesday (9), the defeat was again 2-1, to Lecce, with Baschirotto opening the scoring and Di Francesco extending the score, while Zapata scored.
