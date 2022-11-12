Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga
Image: Benfica

Tune in here Benfica vs Gil Vicente Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Benfica vs Gil Vicente match.
How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Gil Vicente live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Benfica TV International app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Benfica vs Gil Vicente match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Gil Vicente of 13th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Bolivia: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Brazil: 2PM in Bet 365
Chile: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Colombia: 12PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Ecuador: 12PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
USA (ET): 1PM in Benfica TV International
Mexico: 12PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Paraguay: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Peru: 12PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Uruguay: 2PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365
Venezuela: 1PM in GolTV Latinoamerica, BET 365

Referee

Rui Costa will be the match referee, with Nuno Manso and Fábio Silva as assistants. Claúdio Pereira will be in charge of VAR, with the assistance of André Costa.
Probable Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente's probable team for the match is: Kritsyuk, Carraca, Ferrugem, Fernandes and Marin; Fujimoto, Carvalho and Tiba; Souza, Navarro and Aouacheria.
Probable Benfica

The probable Benfica team for the match is: Vlachodimos, Bah, António Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Enzo Fernández, Chiquinho, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Musa.
Injuries

In Benfica Julian Draxler is still injured, along with Felipe Morato. Gil Vicente is missing Villodres and Cunha, both suspended, and also injured Andrew and Lucas Barros.
Primeira Liga

Benfica leads the competition with ease, already totaling 34 points and being eight above Porto, second-leader, nine of Braga and 11 of Casa Pia, which closes the G-4. Gil Vicente is on the other side of the table, with nine points, in 16th position, being the first inside the relegation zone, one point below Santa Clara, two below Famalicão and three below Vizela, besides being three above Marítimo and seven of the bottom Paços de Ferreira.
Last Matches: Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente comes in a completely different phase of Benfica, with three straight losses, all at home. The first was 1-0 to Braga, on Sunday (30), with a goal from Iuri Medeiros. After that, on Friday (4), the second defeat came to Portimonense, by 2-1, with Diaby opening the scoring, Fran Navarro equalizing and Ricardo Matos closing the score. Finally, against Arouca, for the Portuguese Cup, on Tuesday (8), the defeat was 4-1, with three goals from Mújica and one from Velázquez, while Carvalho scored the other goal.
Last Matches: Benfica

Benfica comes into this match on the back of three straight wins. The first victory came on Wednesday (2), away from home in the Champions League, over Maccabi Haifa, by 6-1, with goals from Gonçalo Ramos, Musa, Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Henrique Araújo and João Mário, while Chery discounted, which qualified the team first in the group. After that, on Sunday (6), the victory was over Estoril, by 5 to 1, with goals from Musa, António Silva, who scored twice, João Mário and Ristic, and Sergio Pereira with a draw. Finally, now in the Portuguese Cup, on Wednesday (9), the victory was over Estoril again, once more away from home, but by 1-0, with a goal from David Neres.
