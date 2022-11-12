Milan vs Fiorentina: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Milan vs Fiorentina Live Score in Serie A 2022
What time is Milan vs Fiorentina match for Serie A 2022?
This is the start time of the game Milan vs Fiorentina of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Milan vs Fiorentina
AC Milan has taken the measure of the team that usually wears purple with a record of three victories in the last five meetings in exchange for one draw and one defeat. The most recent defeat they suffered at the San Siro was three years ago by a 3-1 scoreline when they were down a man, so they will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak on their home turf.
AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina, season 2022
Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan, 2021 season
Fiorentina 2-3 AC Milan, 2021 season
AC Milan 2-0 Fiorentina, season 2020
Fiorentina 1-1 AC Milan, season 2020
Key Player Fiorentina
After his bitter spell at Real Madrid where he struggled a lot, it seems that Luka Jovic is destined to play for Fiorentina because of the good performance he has had, especially recovering the "smile" in his soccer and that he can be one of the keys, mainly because of his aerial game, to get a good result in this visit.
Key player Milan
In view of some absences in the attack, Ante Rebic will have to play a key role in the offense and be the leader of the team with the mission that the powder is not dry as it happened to them in midweek and thus close a good 2022 in front of their fans, remembering that they qualified for the first time in more than 7 years to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Last lineup Fiorentina
1 Pietro Terracciano, 28 Lucas Martinez Quarta, 4 Nikola Milenkovic, 3 Cristiano Biraghi, 2 Dodô, 32 Alfred Duncan, 38 Rolando Mandragora, 5 Giacomo Bonaventura, 7 Luka Jovic, 99 Cristian Kouame, 11 Jonathan Ikoné.
Last lineup Milan
1 Ciprian Tatarusanu, 24 Simon Kjaer, 23 Fikayo Tomori, 28 Malick Thiaw, 8 Sandro Tonali, 4 Ismaël Bennacer, 10 Brahim Diaz, 5 Fodé Ballo-Toure, 30 Junior Messias, 27 Divock Origi, 12 Ante Rebic,
Fiorentina: picking up points
Fiorentina have had an irregular passage between wins, draws and defeats where they have not been able to maintain a stable axis to add more units, although they already have four wins in the championship. If they want to get closer to European positions and move away from the relegation zone so as not to struggle at the end of the season, they need to have defensive order to be able to rescue some points from this complicated visit.
Milan: getting back on track
Milan came up against a surprising Cremonese that did not let their goal be drilled and the black and white team did not find the formula last Tuesday to get the win and settled for a draw, which is why they need to win in order to continue with the sub-leadership in the face of Lazio and Atalanta and to get closer to Napoli, remembering that this is the last game they will have before the break for the 2022 World Cup, as they will return to activity at the beginning of the month of January.
The Kick-off
The Milan vs Fiorentina match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
