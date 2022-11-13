River Plate vs Real Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here River Plate vs Real Betis Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Real Betis live, as well as the latest information from Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match River Plate vs Real Betis live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch River Plate vs Real Betis match live on TV and online?
The match River Plate vs Real Betis will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Real Betis?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Real Betis match on November 13, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Real Betis
One of the players to keep in mind in Real Betis is Borja Iglesias, the 29-year-old Spanish-born center forward, has played 13 games in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, in which he already has two assists and eight goals, these against; Elche CF, RCD Mallorca twice, Osasuna, Girona FC twice, UD Almeria and Real Sociedad.
Key player in River Plate
One of the most key players in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 29 year old Colombian born center forward, played 18 games in the last edition of the Argentine League, in that number of games he managed to give an assist and score nine goals, these against; Aldosivi, Central Córdoba, Barracas Central, Benfield, Estudiantes de la Plata twice, Patronato de Parana and Racing Club twice.
History River Plate vs Real Betis
Both teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Sunday, November 13, 2022, will be the first time these teams will meet.
Actuality - Real Betis
Real Betis has been having an acceptable performance in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, because after playing 14 games they are in the sixth position in the standings with 24 points, this product of; seven wins, three draws and four defeats, also scored 17 goals, but conceded 12, for a goal difference of +5.
Real Betis 3 - 0 HJK Helsinki
- Last three matches
Real Betis 3 - 0 HJK Helsinki
Real Betis 1 - 1 Sevilla FC
Valencia CF 3 - 0 Real Betis
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate had a good performance in its local league. After playing 27 games, it managed to place third in the standings with 47 points, after winning 14 games, drawing five and losing eight, scoring 43 goals, but conceding 22, for a goal difference of +21.
River Plate 1 - 2 Rosario Central
- Last three games
River Plate 1 - 2 Rosario Central
Racing Club 1 - 2 River Plate
Colo Colo 3 - 4 River Plate
The match will be played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
The match between River Plate and Real Betis will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in the city of Mendoza (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba plays its home matches, it was built in 1978 and has a capacity for approximately 42,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the River Plate vs Real Betis match, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.