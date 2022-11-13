Burnley vs Blackburn: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: 

1:01 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Burnley vs Blackburn Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs Blackburn live match, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor.
12:56 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Burnley vs Blackburn match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:51 AM2 hours ago

What time is Burnley vs Blackburn match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Blackburn of November 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN, DAZN 2 and Movistar +
Mexico: 6:30 AM en Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +

12:46 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Blackburn

In Blackburn, the presence of Ben Brereton stands out. The 23-year-old Chilean striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1746 minutes in total.

12:41 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Burnley

The presence of Jay Rodriguez stands out in Burnley. The 33-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 17 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has a total of 1262 minutes.

12:36 AM3 hours ago

Burnley vs Blackburn history

These two teams have met 98 times. The statistics are in favor of Blackburn, who have been victorious on 41 occasions, while Burnley have won on 39 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 22 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with nine wins, while Blackburn has won seven, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Blackburn in the EFL Championship, there are 11 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with five wins over the three that the Rovers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

12:31 AM3 hours ago

Blackburn

Blackburn come into this match with the opportunity to take the Championship lead and after the victory achieved in the most recent game against Huddersfield Town, they will try to achieve a victory that will leave them as the sole leader in the table.

12:26 AM3 hours ago

Burnley

Burnley are coming off the back of a stumble in the Championship, losing 5-2 to Sheffield United. However, it did not prevent them from staying at the top of the table. However, they will have to win if they want to be the sole leader in the standings. 

12:21 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Blackburn match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the city of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
12:16 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Burnley vs Blackburn Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
