Burnley vs Blackburn: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Burnley vs Blackburn match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN, DAZN 2 and Movistar +
Mexico: 6:30 AM en Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Blackburn
In Blackburn, the presence of Ben Brereton stands out. The 23-year-old Chilean striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1746 minutes in total.
Key player - Burnley
The presence of Jay Rodriguez stands out in Burnley. The 33-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 17 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has a total of 1262 minutes.
Burnley vs Blackburn history
These two teams have met 98 times. The statistics are in favor of Blackburn, who have been victorious on 41 occasions, while Burnley have won on 39 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 22 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with nine wins, while Blackburn has won seven, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Blackburn in the EFL Championship, there are 11 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with five wins over the three that the Rovers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
Blackburn
Blackburn come into this match with the opportunity to take the Championship lead and after the victory achieved in the most recent game against Huddersfield Town, they will try to achieve a victory that will leave them as the sole leader in the table.
Burnley
Burnley are coming off the back of a stumble in the Championship, losing 5-2 to Sheffield United. However, it did not prevent them from staying at the top of the table. However, they will have to win if they want to be the sole leader in the standings.