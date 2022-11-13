Fulham vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Manchester United live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live online

The match will be broadcasted on television on TUDN channel.

Fulham vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Fulham vs Manchester United match?

This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Manchester United match on November 13, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

Spain: 5:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Manchester United Statement

Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of the match: "Yes, it's going to be a really tough game. In the Premier League, I think it's very evenly matched and I've seen Fulham are a very energetic team. I remember they took a point off Liverpool [at the start of the season in London]. "We have to do everything in our power to get the result we want, and we're preparing for that.

"He's been good, but he knows we expect a lot from him. He's still very young. Everyone is very happy for him and pleased with his goal. At the beginning of the season, during the tour, he didn't have the best attitude and that's why he hasn't had many chances to play so far."

"Yes, definitely, because the availability of players is always a concern. We had to play a lot of games, and that led us to improvise a little bit in attack [in the absence of some players]. So, if we can't do that, I think it's going to be very difficult to be in the top four of the championship."

"We are analyzing it, and so is he. When a player gets injured so often, I think there's always a reason, so we have to figure it out. Sometimes it's just bad luck. He was coming along very well, but he got injured at the end of the game against Atlético de Madrid and that knocked him down. I'm happy he was able to come back into the team, and I hope he can stay fit, because he's an important part of the squad."

"I expected us to be where we are now, but I should answer this question after Sunday, because we still have a really important game to play. Equally, if you look at the progress, I think you can make a reflection up to today. So, I think we've made progress in pressing, playing out from the back and attacking, but we still need to improve in the final third."

"I think everyone is aware of the importance of the game against Fulham, so I'm not going to take the World Cup into consideration. We will go out with a strong team, because Manchester United must be the only interest until Sunday. I can't guarantee that [Cristiano will be available], because he was ill. However, I think he can recover from that, because it's not an illness that takes days or weeks to recover from. So, I think it's possible he'll make it to Sunday. He's going to be in the team.

How does Manchester United fare?

Manchester United beat Aston Villa four goals to two, so they will go all out to continue the positive streak and get an important victory in this closing game.

How does Fulham arrive?

Fulham arrives to this match after losing against Manchester City two goals to one, so in this match they will be looking for three points.

The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.

The match Fulham vs Manchester United will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium, located in London, England. The stadium has a capacity for 31 388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fulham vs Manchester United, matchday 15 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium, at 12:30 pm.
