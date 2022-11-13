Fulham vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Manchester United live stream.
What time is the Fulham vs Manchester United match?
Argentina: 12:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Manchester United Statement
"He's been good, but he knows we expect a lot from him. He's still very young. Everyone is very happy for him and pleased with his goal. At the beginning of the season, during the tour, he didn't have the best attitude and that's why he hasn't had many chances to play so far."
"Yes, definitely, because the availability of players is always a concern. We had to play a lot of games, and that led us to improvise a little bit in attack [in the absence of some players]. So, if we can't do that, I think it's going to be very difficult to be in the top four of the championship."
"We are analyzing it, and so is he. When a player gets injured so often, I think there's always a reason, so we have to figure it out. Sometimes it's just bad luck. He was coming along very well, but he got injured at the end of the game against Atlético de Madrid and that knocked him down. I'm happy he was able to come back into the team, and I hope he can stay fit, because he's an important part of the squad."
"I expected us to be where we are now, but I should answer this question after Sunday, because we still have a really important game to play. Equally, if you look at the progress, I think you can make a reflection up to today. So, I think we've made progress in pressing, playing out from the back and attacking, but we still need to improve in the final third."
"I think everyone is aware of the importance of the game against Fulham, so I'm not going to take the World Cup into consideration. We will go out with a strong team, because Manchester United must be the only interest until Sunday. I can't guarantee that [Cristiano will be available], because he was ill. However, I think he can recover from that, because it's not an illness that takes days or weeks to recover from. So, I think it's possible he'll make it to Sunday. He's going to be in the team.
