Monaco vs Marseille: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Ligue 1

Tune in here Monaco vs Marseille in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Marseille match in Ligue 1.
What time is Monaco vs Marseille match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Marseille of November 13th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Monaco vs Marseille and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN
If you want to watch Monaco vs Marseille in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
Background
This will be the 17th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on their side, where the locals are with 9 wins, 5 for Marseille and 3 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Monaco, who have 3 wins and zero draws, leaving two wins for Monaco.
Marseille 0-1 AS Monaco, 6 Mar, 2022, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 0-2 Marseille, 11 Sep, 2021, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 3-1 Marseille, 23 Jan, 2021, France Ligue 1
Marseille 2-1 AS Monaco, 12 Dec, 2020, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 2-1 Marseille, 30 Oct, 2019, French League Cup
How are Monaco coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from winning 0-2 against Toulouse in the last Ligue 1 match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, to keep climbing positions in the table.
Toulouse 0-2 AS Monaco, 6 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 4-1 Red Star Belgrade, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa League
AS Monaco 2-0 Angers, 30 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Ferencvaros 1-1 AS Monaco, 27 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
Lille 4-3 AS Monaco, 23 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
How are Marseille doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Lyon in the last meeting, winning 1-0, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a favorable streak for the team.
Marseille 1-0 Lyon, 6 Nov, 2022, France Ligue 1
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 1 Nov, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 2-2 Marseille, 29 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille, 26 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Marseille 0-1 Lens, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this Monaco player
The Swiss striker, Breel Embolo has had an acceptable performance, playing in 13 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, having two assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence, having 7 goals so far in the tournament.
Watch out for this Marseille player
The 33 year old Chilean forward, Alexis Sanchez has had a good performance, the player has played 9 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals, being the crucial striker of the team, looking to continue with a streak and the victory for his team, hoping to go through a good time, because in the last match he failed to be present.