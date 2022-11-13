Juventus vs Lazio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Lazio live stream.
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Lazio live online
Juventus vs Lazio can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
What time is Juventus vs Lazio matchday 15 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 7:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Juventus Statements
"Tomorrow morning I will see if Locatelli is available, as well as Cuadrado. As soon as I know the availability or unavailability, I will make decisions."
"The last thing, we come from an important range, we will have to be good to chain the 5 victories with positive result. Knowing that Lazio is the second best defense, but especially on the outside they only conceded one goal. They are a difficult team to beat, Sarri's team are well organized defensively, they have very good players technically, who attack from the bottom, in open field they hurt and they are good passers".
"To recover the results and defend well, as the team does, it is absolutely necessary to put some air, attention, you have to work hard. This is a phase of the game that you have to do well. Then you have to do good things in the possession phase. But I would say that the best thing is the team spirit that we found. We are in a game, 95-100 minutes of the first part of the season, we have to do well, knowing that we are facing a difficult and complicated team."
"My ideal team is the one that wins. The other night we played Verona who had created a lot with Milan and several balls with Roma. They hook you physically, it makes you play some rare games of appointments, physically, the long ball... The guys knew how to interpret it in the best way. Tomorrow is completely different, Lazio dribbling, occupying areas of the pitch. it will be different."
"It's not for the World Cup, it's for a few minutes. The other day he did well for half an hour. Tomorrow I'll decide if I'll throw him in from the start, let him do some time or from the bench. But when he is there, the level of the team goes up. As it is the last match and it will be difficult, especially because it is before a long break of two months, it is like the first of the championship. You have to stay there with your head, it's dangerous, it's already for the qualities of Lazio."
"Is it impossible or unlikely to register for the championship race? They won again today. It's keeping pace, they've only lost 4 points... you can potentially have 53 and miss 4 games. But in soccer, what goes today doesn't go tomorrow. We think about tomorrow, then we rest, then we resume to be in the best conditions on January 4."
How are Juventus coming along?
How does Lazio arrive?