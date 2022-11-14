Tigres vs America Women's: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Final Liga MX Femenil Match
Where and how to watch Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil online and live

The game will be broadcast on television on channel Nine, TUDN.

Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match of the Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2022 Second Leg Final?

This is the start time of the Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match on November 14, 2022 in various countries: Argentina: 10:00 p.m. Bolivia: 9:00 p.m. Brazil: 10:00 p.m. Chile: 10:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. Spain: 02:00 hours United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET Mexico: 8:00 p.m. Paraguay: 10:00 p.m. Peru: 10:00 p.m. Uruguay: 10:00 p.m. Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Women's America Statements

Ángel Villacampa spoke prior to this match: “We tried to put that advantage of being in the Azteca, we tried with everything, we couldn't. It was a match where the details determine the final result. When we didn't get into a hitting game there was a more recognizable America. We saw drive and desire, but we lacked judgment, especially in the last third. The tie is alive”.

“It is true that we have the feeling that at times we have been more in the duel, arrivals and possession. Almost the same thing happened to Monterrey, they proposed something else, but the Tigres players above are very decisive. We must see that no error penalizes us as much as today's one”.

“I want to thank all the people who came to cheer because for us it was very special to see the stadium like this, to see the team at the hotel and the arrival, to thank them because without them we are not the same team. We hope to give him a joy on Monday.”

“We try not to disappoint, that people help us and we are going to try. We must remove our nervousness, there has been a bit of neglect. Tigres is more used to it as a team, all the Opening tournaments play the Final and we are growing. We must prepare ourselves, believe that it is possible, that it can be done, there is no other way of thinking for Monday's game”.

Women's Tigers Statements

Carmelina Moscato spoke after the victory against América in the first leg: "For me this match does not last 90 minutes, it is 180 and we lost 45, we entered a little nervous, we lost balls, we did not do some of the things that we have planned, I put my hand up that this is what happened today, we were not prepared for all the pressure that came to us, but later we had the joy of recovering". "Both teams had a good game and I am more than sure that Monday will be a spectacular duel for both teams." "For the second half we made the necessary modifications, all these players are very special, that's why we have this type of players, both teams had a good game and it's coming up on Monday, and I'm more than sure it's going to be a spectacular duel for both squads. And now it's our turn at home, with our Incomparables. For me this is like a business, which we will now close at home".
How does America Femenil arrive?

América Femenil had a tough match in the semifinals against Chivas, a game that Guadalajara's women were nothing to overcome, but Coapa's managed to overcome and qualify.

How does Tigres Femenil arrive?

Tigres reached these stages after beating Las Rayadas three goals to nil in a very interesting duel that ended at BBVA.

The match will be played at the University Stadium

The Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Nuevo León, Monterrey. The property has capacity for 31,388 people.
