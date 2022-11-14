Dominican Republic vs Cuba: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Stay tuned for the Dominican Republic vs Cuba live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dominican Republic vs Cuba live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cibao Santiago De Los Caballeros. 
Where and how to watch Dominican Republic vs Cuba live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television.

Dominican Republic vs Cuba can't be tuned in live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Dominican Republic vs Cuba friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Dominican Republic vs Cuba match on November 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Spain: 23:00 hours

United States: 17:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Statements Dominican Republic

Walter Benítez, coach of the local team, spoke before this match: "We are preparing everything for these friendlies against the Cuban national team, we are at an important moment and we believe that the players we have in this call today will give their best. We are focused and motivated to play a good game against this team and we hope to be up to the level of the rival".

"Happy to be in the national team again, I think we have a great group, the boys are very happy to be here and ready to give their best to always put the name of our country high."

"Grateful for the opportunity to be here once again, I am super happy and happy to be in the group, of what is going to happen this Tuesday. This is a good group, there is a good mix of youth and veterans. Tomorrow and Friday are going to be two very close and intense games, we are going to go out and give our best."

"I must also thank the president of Fedofútbol, Rubén García, because he surprised me when he called me to let me know that I would be allowed to live this special moment that I dreamed of so much. And of course this moment is dedicated to God, my family, my children, to Jorge Bauger -for taking me to the international level-, to Jesús María Hidalgo -for my beginnings-, and to all those who in one way or another influenced my career, who are many."

How is Cuba coming?

Cuba defeated Antigua and Barbuda three goals to one in its last Nations League match, and in this game it will be looking for a good game and a victory.

How does Dominican Republic arrive?

Dominican Republic played its last Nations League match in June against Guatemala, where it lost two goals to zero.

The match will be played at the Cibao Stadium in Santiago De Los Caballeros.

The Dominican Republic vs Cuba match will be played at the Estadio Cibao Santiago De Los Caballeros, located in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs Cuba match, corresponding to the friendly match of preparation. The match will take place at the Estadio Cibao Santiago De Los Caballeros at 19:00.
