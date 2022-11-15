Venezuela vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Venezuela vs Panama Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Venezuela vs Panama live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Venezuela vs Panama match live on TV and online?
The Venezuela vs Panama match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Venezuela vs Panama?
This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Panama match on November 15, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. -
Chile: 13:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. -
Spain: 7:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Peru: 12:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. -
Chile: 13:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. -
Spain: 7:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Peru: 12:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Panama
One of the players to take into account in Panama is Ismael Diaz, the 25 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Universidad Catolica Club of Ecuador and in his most recent game with the Panama National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against Saudi Arabia.
Key player in Venezuela
One of the most outstanding players in Venezuela is Salomón Rondón, the 33 year old center forward is currently playing for the Everton Club of England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal he was one of the scorers, the match was against United Arab Emirates.
History Venezuela vs Panama
In total, both teams have met 15 times, the record is even with five wins for Venezuela, five draws and five wins for Panama.
In terms of goals, Venezuela dominates the record with 21 goals to Panama's 20.
In terms of goals, Venezuela dominates the record with 21 goals to Panama's 20.
Actuality - Panama
Panama had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Concacaf Nations League, because after playing three matches, they finished in first place in their group with seven points, this product of; two wins, one draw and no losses, also scored seven goals, but did not concede any, for a goal difference of +7.
Bahrain 0 - 2 Panama
- Last three matches
Bahrain 0 - 2 Panama
Qatar 2 - 1 Panama
Panama 1 - 1 Saudi Arabia
Actuality - Venezuela
Venezuela did not have a good performance in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022. After playing 18 matches, it finished in tenth place in the standings with 10 points, after winning three matches, tying one and losing 14, scoring 14 goals, but conceding 34, for a goal difference of -20.
Saudi Arabia 0 - 1 Venezuela
- Last three games
Saudi Arabia 0 - 1 Venezuela
Venezuela 0 - 1 Iceland
United Arab Emirates 0 - 4 Venezuela
The match will be played at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium
The match between Venezuela and Panama will take place at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in the city of Al Hamriyah (United Arab Emirates), the stadium is where the Al Hamriyah Sports Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2014 and has a capacity for approximately 5,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Panama match, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.