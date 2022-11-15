Venezuela vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: federacionvenezolanadefutbol.org

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:50 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Venezuela vs Panama Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Venezuela vs Panama live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Venezuela vs Panama match live on TV and online?

The Venezuela vs Panama match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Venezuela vs Panama?

This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Panama match on November 15, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 13:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 7:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 12:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. - 
12:35 AMan hour ago

Key player in Panama

One of the players to take into account in Panama is Ismael Diaz, the 25 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Universidad Catolica Club of Ecuador and in his most recent game with the Panama National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against Saudi Arabia.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Key player in Venezuela

One of the most outstanding players in Venezuela is Salomón Rondón, the 33 year old center forward is currently playing for the Everton Club of England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal he was one of the scorers, the match was against United Arab Emirates.
12:25 AMan hour ago

History Venezuela vs Panama

In total, both teams have met 15 times, the record is even with five wins for Venezuela, five draws and five wins for Panama.
In terms of goals, Venezuela dominates the record with 21 goals to Panama's 20.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Panama

Panama had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Concacaf Nations League, because after playing three matches, they finished in first place in their group with seven points, this product of; two wins, one draw and no losses, also scored seven goals, but did not concede any, for a goal difference of +7.
  • Last three matches

Bahrain 0 - 2 Panama
Qatar 2 - 1 Panama
Panama 1 - 1 Saudi Arabia

12:15 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Venezuela

Venezuela did not have a good performance in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup of Qatar 2022. After playing 18 matches, it finished in tenth place in the standings with 10 points, after winning three matches, tying one and losing 14, scoring 14 goals, but conceding 34, for a goal difference of -20.
  • Last three games

Saudi Arabia 0 - 1 Venezuela
Venezuela 0 - 1 Iceland
United Arab Emirates 0 - 4 Venezuela

12:10 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium

The match between Venezuela and Panama will take place at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in the city of Al Hamriyah (United Arab Emirates), the stadium is where the Al Hamriyah Sports Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2014 and has a capacity for approximately 5,000 spectators.
Image: constructionweekonline.com
Image: constructionweekonline.com
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Panama match, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo