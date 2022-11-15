Poland vs Chile: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Poland vs Chile live stream
Where and how to watch Poland vs Chile live online
Poland vs Chile can be tuned in from ESPN App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Poland vs Chile, friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Poland's Statements
"As for the lineup and lineup, we will decide after the match against Chile. It will be a test of the current form, also of the players who are not playing. And despite the fact that there are fewer of them lately, I count on them. It is difficult to replace every one of them".
"There are eight matchdays and three games. We need substitutes, and remember that two cards are removed from the next game. And there may be a lot of these, because the meetings with Mexico and Saudi Arabia will probably be at the meeting point. We know these teams often play in contact. You may have to replace someone after two games because of cards or injury. Hence the difficult decision that Damian Szymanski will go at the expense of Kamil Grabara."
How is Chile coming along?
How is Poland coming?