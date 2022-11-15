Poland vs Chile: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Where and how to watch Poland vs Chile live online

The match will not be broadcast on television on channel ESPN.

Poland vs Chile can be tuned in from ESPN App live streams. 

What time is the match Poland vs Chile, friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar?

This is the kick-off time for the Poland vs Chile match on November 16, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Poland's Statements

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland's coach, spoke ahead of the match: "If Legia's stadium becomes a backup option, it will be a big change, especially in terms of the quality of the pitch. I was invited to Legia's stadium during the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig. Because it is operated by Legia and Shakhtar, the turf is not in the best condition. The poor condition of the surface is a great difficulty in maintaining the fluidity of the game."

"As for the lineup and lineup, we will decide after the match against Chile. It will be a test of the current form, also of the players who are not playing. And despite the fact that there are fewer of them lately, I count on them. It is difficult to replace every one of them".

"There are eight matchdays and three games. We need substitutes, and remember that two cards are removed from the next game. And there may be a lot of these, because the meetings with Mexico and Saudi Arabia will probably be at the meeting point. We know these teams often play in contact. You may have to replace someone after two games because of cards or injury. Hence the difficult decision that Damian Szymanski will go at the expense of Kamil Grabara."

How is Chile coming along?

Chile did not qualify for Qatar, but in their last match they drew two goals against the World Cup hosts.

How is Poland coming?

Poland comes to this match after beating Wales in the last round of the UEFA Nations League, and will be preparing for the World Cup in Qatar.

The match will be played at the Pepsi Arena Stadium.

The Poland vs Chile match will be played at the Pepsi Arena Stadium, located in Warsaw, Poland. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Poland vs Chile match, corresponding to the friendly preparation match. The match will take place at the Pepsi Arena Stadium at 1:00 pm
