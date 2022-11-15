Brazil snaps Canada's winning streak with late winner

Canada saw their winning streak snapped by the hosts Brazil in their final game of 2022.

Canada Concedes late

In front of a crowd of 15,000 in Sao Paulo, Canada and Brazil squared off in the second and final game of the window. Christine Sinclair had the first dangerous chance four minutes in with a curling shot but it went right into the hands of Lorena.

13 minutes in the visitors were dictating the player and Jessie Fleming managed to get a header on target but once again was denied by the Brazilian keeper.

In the 27th minute, the hosts were able to get their first shot on target when Beatriz was able to get a shot off from in close but Kailen Sheridan who got a second straight start made an easy save.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 42nd minute as Beatriz off a foul got the ball from Kerolin and beat Sheridan opposite side of the net to the delight of the home crowd.

This is the first time Canada had trailed in a match since the Concacaf W Championship final against the US back in July in Mexico and that was also the last time they lost a game.

Canada fights back but Brazil secures late win

Debinha looking to double her teams lead in the 55th minute had a chance at goal with a quick shot but Sheridan made another key save to keep the deficit to one.

In the 60th minute Canada earned a penalty after a apparent handball in the box by Geyse and Ashley Lawrence stepped up to the spot and scored to level the game at one.

In the 68th minute Canada thought they scored with a shot from Fleming that went off the top bar as Lorena made an incredible save to keep the ball out.

Brazil sealed the win in the dying minutes of the second half as off a corner Ana Vitoria was able to tap the ball past Sheridan into the back of the net to make it 2-1 for the home side.

Things got worse for Canada as on the ensuing play Nichelle Prince went down awkwardly and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The game ended and Canada five game winning streak was snapped.