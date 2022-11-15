United Arab Emirates vs Argentina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is United Arab Emirates vs Argentina match for the in International Friendly Match?
Argentina: 12:30 AM in TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM
Brasil: 12:30 AM in GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN.
Chile: 12:30 AM
Colombia: 10:30 AM
Ecuador: 10:30 AM
España: 15:30 AM
Estados Unidos: 10:30 AM in TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
México: 9:30 AM
Paraguay: 11:30 AM
Perú: 10:30 AM
Uruguay: 12:30 AM
Venezuela: 11:30 AM
Keep an eye on this player from United Arab Emirates
Watch out for this Argentina player
In the Champions League in 5 games he has scored 4 goals and 4 assists. In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in more than 1,657 minutes.
UAE's final lineup
Argentina's final lineup
They can't touch Messi
This will be his last match with a Conmebol team, after which they will face Kazakhstan. Until next year they will play in the Gulf Cup against Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena in an interview to Infobae commented on the experience his team will live when facing one of the favorites of the World Cup: "I told my players to be careful not to touch him (referring to Messi) because then I can not enter Argentina. I hope it will be a good match and that it will serve as preparation for Argentina".
The Albiceleste's journey begins
The Argentineans are concentrating in Abu Dhabi, where the full squad is already training under the coach's orders.
They have not played an official match since September, the last time was in the United States against Jamaica, where Argentina won by a score of 3 goals to zero, with a brace by Lionel Messi and another by Julián Álvarez.
The call of the Albiceleste was published days ago where players like Paulo Dybala entered at the last minute, after being injured with Roma, Emiliano Martinez did arrive after being with a problem of a blow in a Premier League game, what was surprising was the incorporation of Joaquin Correa by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid and the departure of Giovani Lo Celso due to an injury, being one of the most important casualties for the Argentines.
Something that Argentina has struggled with are injuries, this could be the case of Cristian el Guti Romero, being one of Scaloni's doubts, due to an injury he has been carrying in his right calf.
The Argentine national team will be in group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.