United Arab Emirates vs Argentina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in International Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:45 PM17 minutes ago

Tune in here United Arab Emirates vs Argentina Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for United Arab Emirates vs Argentina live, as well as the latest information from the Al Jazira Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:40 PM22 minutes ago

How to watch United Arab Emirates vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game United Arab Emirates vs Argentina live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:35 PM27 minutes ago

What time is United Arab Emirates vs Argentina match for the in International Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game United Arab Emirates vs Argentina of November 16 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM in TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina.

Bolivia: 11:30 AM

Brasil: 12:30 AM in GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN.

Chile: 12:30 AM

Colombia: 10:30 AM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

España: 15:30 AM

Estados Unidos: 10:30 AM in TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

México: 9:30 AM

Paraguay: 11:30 AM

Perú: 10:30 AM

Uruguay: 12:30 AM

Venezuela: 11:30 AM

9:30 PM32 minutes ago

Keep an eye on this player from United Arab Emirates

Ali Mabkhout player of Al- Jazaria of the United Arab Emirates league, being one of the best players of his club with 9 games, with 9 goals and 2 assists in 1,227 minutes of play.
9:25 PM37 minutes ago

Watch out for this Argentina player

Lionel Andres Messi is one of the players who is in the eye of the hurricane, for being in this instance of getting the World Cup with Argentina, being his last World Cup, but in this season in Ligue 1 he has scored more assists than goals, with 10 assists and 7 games.

In the Champions League in 5 games he has scored 4 goals and 4 assists. In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in more than 1,657 minutes.

9:20 PM42 minutes ago

UAE's final lineup

Mohamed Al Shamsi, A.Suroor, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohamed Omar Attas, Saed Juma Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Majid Rashid, Abdalla Radaman, Harib Abdalla and Caio.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Argentina's final lineup

D. Martínez, G. Montiel, C. Romero, N. Otamendi, N. Tagliafico, A. Mac Allister, G. Rodríguez, G. Lo Celso, A. Di María, L. Martínez and J. Álvarez. 
9:10 PMan hour ago

They can't touch Messi

Argentine coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the current United Arab Emirates coach, has made his coaching career outside his country, with Pyramids FC of the Egyptian league his last club before taking the national team. Boca Juniors was his last time on the bench in his native country.

This will be his last match with a Conmebol team, after which they will face Kazakhstan. Until next year they will play in the Gulf Cup against Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena in an interview to Infobae commented on the experience his team will live when facing one of the favorites of the World Cup: "I told my players to be careful not to touch him (referring to Messi) because then I can not enter Argentina. I hope it will be a good match and that it will serve as preparation for Argentina". 

Photo: UAE
Photo: UAE
9:05 PMan hour ago

The Albiceleste's journey begins

The Argentine national team coached by Lionel Scaloni begins its pre-World Cup preparation with this friendly, which will be the last friendly game before the kick-off against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

The Argentineans are concentrating in Abu Dhabi, where the full squad is already training under the coach's orders.

They have not played an official match since September, the last time was in the United States against Jamaica, where Argentina won by a score of 3 goals to zero, with a brace by Lionel Messi and another by Julián Álvarez.

The call of the Albiceleste was published days ago where players like Paulo Dybala entered at the last minute, after being injured with Roma, Emiliano Martinez did arrive after being with a problem of a blow in a Premier League game, what was surprising was the incorporation of Joaquin Correa by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid and the departure of Giovani Lo Celso due to an injury, being one of the most important casualties for the Argentines.

Something that Argentina has struggled with are injuries, this could be the case of Cristian el Guti Romero, being one of Scaloni's doubts, due to an injury he has been carrying in his right calf.

The Argentine national team will be in group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Photo: Argentina
Photo: Argentina
9:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in International Friendly match United Arab Emirates vs Argentina Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo