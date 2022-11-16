Albania vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Albania vs Italy online and live from the Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Albania vs Italy match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Adrian Bajrami, a must see player!
The Benfica defender is one of the great jewels of Benfica B, he has begun to get minutes with the team by managing to start in 12 of the 13 games of the Portuguese team in the Sabseg League. Bajrami seeks to continue his development in Portuguese football and be a fundamental piece for Benfica B and seek an opportunity in the first team. This is one of the great figures of this Albanian generation and his contribution in defense is vital for the aspirations of the Albanian team in the future. He currently has 1 goal in 14 games with the Albanian national team, so his game is expected to be important for his team.
How does Albania get here?
The Albanian team is present at this Friendly to continue their football preparation for the next EURO 2024, Albania failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 but their mission will be to find a place in the next Euro Cup and World Cup. The Albanian team has a tough test when facing Italy, they arrive after finishing in third place in Group B of the UEFA Nations League B with 2 points and without any possibility of entering the World Cup or fighting for the promotion to Nations League A. Some names to watch in this young team are Adrian Bajrami, Kristjan Asllani, Nedim Bajrami and Armando Broja. Albani enters this game with an important generational change and with young players who are fighting for a place in some of the most important clubs in Europe. A victory against Italy could serve to start this new stage in good shape and make the team attract the spotlight of the press.
Marco Verratti, a must see player!
The PSG midfielder is one of the team's great references and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Ligue 1 championship and having a good year in the UEFA Champions League, Verratti will try to become the leader of Italy's midfield in this new phase with a view to EURO 2024 and the 2026 World Cup. Verratti comes to this duel with 1 goal and 3 assists in all competitions for the Parisian team, he also has 46 games with the Italian team, achieving 3 goals and 14 assists. His contribution in the offense could be key for Italy to continue with aspirations to qualify for the next European Championship and fight to win the UEFA Nations League.
How does Italy arrive?
The Italian team begins a new path in search of getting back into a World Cup, after failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Italians have not shown their best version in this football year and, otherwise, in the last UEFA Nations League they ended up leading their group and advancing to the semifinals leaving Hungary, Germany and England out. This FIFA date will be the last to be played before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and will be the beginning of a new stage for Italy, who will seek to qualify for EURO 2024 and the 2026 World Cup. This new stage of footballers presents names very important for the next generation of Italian football like Gianluigi Donnaruma, Giacomo Raspadori, Marco Verratti, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Fagiolo. Those led by Roberto Mancini will seek to start the new stage of Italy with a victory and we will see if the team is capable of fighting to return to a World Cup.
Where's the game?
The Air Albania Stadium located in the city of Tirana, Albania will host this duel between two teams that seek to start their new sporting stage ahead of EURO 2024 with a victory. This stadium has a capacity for 21,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Albania vs. Italy match, corresponding to the 2022 International Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Air Albania Stadium, at 2:45 p.m. sharp.