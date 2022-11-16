Colo Colo vs Real Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Colo Colo vs Real Betis Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colo Colo vs Real Betis live, as well as the latest information from Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Colo Colo vs Real Betis live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Colo Colo vs Real Betis match live on TV and online?
The match Colo Colo vs Real Betis will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Colo Colo vs Real Betis?
This is the kick-off time for the Colo Colo vs Real Betis match on November 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 1:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Real Betis
One of the players to keep in mind in Real Betis is Borja Iglesias, the 29-year-old Spanish-born center forward, has played 13 games in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, in which he already has two assists and eight goals, these against; Elche CF, RCD Mallorca twice, Osasuna, Girona FC twice, UD Almeria and Real Sociedad.
Key player at Colo Colo Colo
One of the most outstanding players in Colo Colo is Marco Bolados, the 26 year old Chilean born center forward, played 27 games in the last edition of the Chilean League, in that number of games he managed to give two assists and score three goals, these against; Union La Calera on two occasions and Palestino.
History River Plate vs Real Betis
Both teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, will be the first time that these teams will meet.
Actuality - Real Betis
Real Betis has been having an acceptable performance in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, because after playing 14 games they are in the sixth position in the standings with 24 points, this product of; seven wins, three draws and four defeats, also scored 17 goals, but conceded 12, for a goal difference of +5.
Real Betis 1 - 1 Sevilla FC
- Last three matches
Valencia CF 3 - 0 Real Betis
River Plate 4 - 0 Real Betis
Actuality - Colo Colo
Colo Colo had a very good performance in its local league, as after playing 30 games, it managed to place first in the standings with 63 points, after winning 18 games, drawing nine and losing three. It also scored 54 goals, but conceded 17, for a goal difference of +37.
Colo Colo 2 - 0 O'Higgins
- Last three games
Colo Colo 2 - 0 O'Higgins
Ñublense 1 - 1 Colo Colo Colo
Colo Colo 3 - 4 River Plate
The match will be played at the Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo Stadium
The match between Colo Colo and Real Betis will take place at the Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo Stadium in the city of Concepción (Chile). This stadium is where Club Deportivo Universidad de Concepción plays its home matches, it was built in 1962 and has a capacity for approximately 33,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Colo Colo vs Real Betis match, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
