Nicaragua vs El Salvador: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

Tune in here Nicaragua vs El Salvador in Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nicaragua vs El Salvador match in Friendly Match.
What time is Nicaragua vs El Salvador match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Nicaragua vs El Salvador of November 16th, in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Nicaragua vs. El Salvador and live
The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
If you want to watch Nicaragua vs El Salvador live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on their side, where both teams are with a scoreless draw.
Nicaragua 0-0 El Salvador, 9 Mar, 2016, International Friendlies
How is Nicaragua coming?
The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Iran in the last friendly match, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, so they will not want to continue with this streak and continue adding victories, to continue raising the morale of the set.
Iran 1-0 Nicaragua, 10 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Qatar 2-1 Nicaragua, 13 Oct, 2022, International friendlies
Nicaragua 0-1 Ghana, 27 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
Suriname 2-1 Nicaragua, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Nicaragua 4-0 Bahamas, 13 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
How is El Salvador doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Grenada, winning 3-1, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
El Salvador 1-4 Peru, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
El Salvador 1-1 United States, 14 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Grenada 2-2 El Salvador, 7 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
El Salvador 3-1 Grenada, 4 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
El Salvador 0-4 Guatemala, 24 Apr, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this player from Nicaragua
The Nicaraguan forward, Josué Quijano has had an acceptable performance considering his position, playing in 5 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, having zero assists, being the main forward of the team despite being a defender, having a goal in his boots, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence.
Watch out for this player from El Salvador
The 27 year old Salvadoran forward, Bryan Tamacas has had a good performance, the defender has played 5 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal and an assist, being the crucial forward of the team despite being a central defender, looking to help and victory for his team, hoping to go through a good time, because in the last match he failed to be present.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nicaragua vs El Salvador friendly match. The match will take place at the National Soccer Stadium of Nicaragua, at 9:00 pm.