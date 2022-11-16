Mexico vs Sweden: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

11:02 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Mexico vs Sweden on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again.
10:57 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Mexico vs Sweden live online

The match will be broadcast live on television on TUDN USA and Univision.

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on Univision Now and TUDN app.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

10:52 PM2 hours ago

Sweden's latest lineup

The Swedes used these elements as starters for their last game:

1. R. OLSEN.

6. L. AUGUSTINSSON.

3. V. LINDELÖF.

4. I. HIEN.

2. J. ANDERSSON.

10. E. FORSBERG.

17. J. KARLSTRÖM.

20. K. OLSSON.

7. V. CLAESSON.

22. R. QUAISON.

21. D. KULUSEVSKI.

10:47 PM2 hours ago

Mexico's last lineup

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous friendly match:

1. A. TALAVERA.

23. J. GALLARDO.

15. H. MORENO.

3. C. MONTES.

N. ARAÚJO.

30. L. CHAVEZ.

16. H. HERRERA.

8. C. RODRIGUEZ.

10. A. VEGA.

20. H. MARTIN.

25. R. ALVARADO.

10:42 PM2 hours ago

Sweden's key player

One of the best players of the Swedish team is none other than Dejan Kulusevski, a center forward who never ceases to surprise us with his good performances for Tottenham in the Premier League. 

Despite the bad moment that the Swedish national team is going through, the striker has stood out from his teammates and has already collaborated with goals and assists at his young age of 22 years old. 

10:37 PM2 hours ago

Mexico's key player

Everything seems to indicate that one of the players arriving at the best moment for the Mexican team is Hirving Lozano. 

The Napoli player has been a benchmark in attack for his team, he has participated with goals and assists both in the Italian league tournament and in the Champions League, so his good performance will be essential both in this friendly match and in the World Cup. 

The 27-year-old is one of the most promising players for the offense of the team coached by Tata Martino. 

10:32 PM2 hours ago

Sweden looks ahead to the Euro

The Swedish team is already thinking about the next official tournament to be held at the beginning of next year, since they did not reach a place for Qatar 2022. 

This team has not won a single game in its last five matches played, and its last victory was in June, when it defeated Slovenia by a score of 2-0, so this time they will want to close a soccer year to forget in a decent way. 

10:27 PM2 hours ago

Bad time for Mexico?

After the end of the World Cup qualifiers at the beginning of this year, the Mexican national team has played a total of 10 soccer matches, two in the CONCACAF Nations League and eight friendlies. 

Of all these matches played, they have lost three (Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia), drawn three (Guatemala, Ecuador and Jamaica) and won four (Nigeria, Suriname, Peru and Iraq), however, none of the latter will be participating in the World Cup. 

 That is why the Mexican team will have to give their all in their last friendly match, in order to arrive with a good spirit to a World Cup in Qatar that will undoubtedly be a real challenge for Gerardo Martino's team. 

10:22 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Municipal Montilivi


The Mexico vs Sweden match will be played at the stadium Municipal Montilivi, in Girona, Spain with a capacity of 13,500 people. 
It is currently the home stadium of Girona FC in the first division of LaLiga in Spain. 
It has a historical attendance record of 25,000 spectators, which was set at the beginning of the 70's in a match against FC Barcelona.
Among the outstanding events that take place inside this building is the Costa Brava Trophy, which is organized by Girona FC every year. 
10:17 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 friendly match: Mexico vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

A long-awaited friendly match for all fans of the Mexican national team is about to take place, which will be the last one in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

It is a national team that just on Monday presented its list of selected players that will participate in the most important soccer competition at the national team level, and that in the opinion of several people, has left much to be desired. 

That is why on this occasion, at the Girona stadium, the team coached by Tata Martino will try to do their best to reach the World Cup in a timely manner. 

 

