Mexico vs Sweden: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Sweden's latest lineup
1. R. OLSEN.
6. L. AUGUSTINSSON.
3. V. LINDELÖF.
4. I. HIEN.
2. J. ANDERSSON.
10. E. FORSBERG.
17. J. KARLSTRÖM.
20. K. OLSSON.
7. V. CLAESSON.
22. R. QUAISON.
21. D. KULUSEVSKI.
Mexico's last lineup
1. A. TALAVERA.
23. J. GALLARDO.
15. H. MORENO.
3. C. MONTES.
N. ARAÚJO.
30. L. CHAVEZ.
16. H. HERRERA.
8. C. RODRIGUEZ.
10. A. VEGA.
20. H. MARTIN.
25. R. ALVARADO.
Sweden's key player
Despite the bad moment that the Swedish national team is going through, the striker has stood out from his teammates and has already collaborated with goals and assists at his young age of 22 years old.
Mexico's key player
The Napoli player has been a benchmark in attack for his team, he has participated with goals and assists both in the Italian league tournament and in the Champions League, so his good performance will be essential both in this friendly match and in the World Cup.
The 27-year-old is one of the most promising players for the offense of the team coached by Tata Martino.
Sweden looks ahead to the Euro
This team has not won a single game in its last five matches played, and its last victory was in June, when it defeated Slovenia by a score of 2-0, so this time they will want to close a soccer year to forget in a decent way.
Bad time for Mexico?
Of all these matches played, they have lost three (Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia), drawn three (Guatemala, Ecuador and Jamaica) and won four (Nigeria, Suriname, Peru and Iraq), however, none of the latter will be participating in the World Cup.
That is why the Mexican team will have to give their all in their last friendly match, in order to arrive with a good spirit to a World Cup in Qatar that will undoubtedly be a real challenge for Gerardo Martino's team.
The match will be played at the Municipal Montilivi
The Mexico vs Sweden match will be played at the stadium Municipal Montilivi, in Girona, Spain with a capacity of 13,500 people.
It is currently the home stadium of Girona FC in the first division of LaLiga in Spain.
It has a historical attendance record of 25,000 spectators, which was set at the beginning of the 70's in a match against FC Barcelona.
Among the outstanding events that take place inside this building is the Costa Brava Trophy, which is organized by Girona FC every year.
A long-awaited friendly match for all fans of the Mexican national team is about to take place, which will be the last one in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
It is a national team that just on Monday presented its list of selected players that will participate in the most important soccer competition at the national team level, and that in the opinion of several people, has left much to be desired.
That is why on this occasion, at the Girona stadium, the team coached by Tata Martino will try to do their best to reach the World Cup in a timely manner.