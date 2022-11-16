Sydney FC vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Sydney FC vs Celtic game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sydney vs Celtic FC, as well as the latest information from the Sydney Football Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL
Where and how to watch Sydeny FC vs Celtic?
If you want to watch Sydney vs Celtic live on TV, your option is Celtic TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Sydney vs Celtic match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:45 hrs.
Brazil: 03:45 hrs.
Chile: 02:45 hrs.
Colombia: 02:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:45 hrs.
Spain: 9:45 hrs.
Mexico: 2:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:45 hrs.
Peru: 02:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:45 hrs.
Argentina: 04:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:45 hrs.
Brazil: 03:45 hrs.
Chile: 02:45 hrs.
Colombia: 02:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:45 hrs.
Spain: 9:45 hrs.
Mexico: 2:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:45 hrs.
Peru: 02:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:45 hrs.
Player to watch at Celtic Glasgow
Furuhashi is Celtic's top scorer and second in the Premiership with 10 goals and one assist, and has also scored a goal in the Cup. The Japanese comes in having scored in three of his last five games
Player to watch at Sydney FC
The top scorer in the Australian League is Robert Mak, the Slovenian striker who has three goals this season. The 31-year-old forward has not scored since the team's last win on October 29.
How are Celtic coming along?
Celtic Glasgow have won three in a row and in their last match they had to come from behind against Ross County to take all three points in Glasgow. This team has not lost since November 2 at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, while in the Scottish League they have not lost since September 18. They are currently in the lead with 42 points and nine points ahead of the second-placed team.
How is Sydney FC coming along?
Sidney FC comes after two consecutive defeats in the Australian League. In their last match they were defeated at home by the minimum (0-1) against WS Wanderers. They have yet to achieve a victory in the month of November. They are currently in sixth place with 7 points, i.e. in a position to qualify for the Playoff quarterfinals, but nine points behind the leader in the standings.
Background
This will be the first time Celtic and Sydney have met in a match in their histories. It will also be the first time Celtic will face an Australian team, and the first time Sidney will face a Scottish side.
Venue: The match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity of 45,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sydney and Celtic Glasgow will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the national team stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sydney vs Celtic in a Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.