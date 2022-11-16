Turkey vs Scotland: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Turkey vs Scotland match.
What time is Turkey vs Scotland match for International Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Turkey vs Scotland of 16th November 2022 in several countries:
Brazil: 2PM in Estádio TNT Sports
USA (ET): 17:00 PM in ESPN+, ViX+
Probable Scotland
The probable Scotland team for the match is: Gordon, Ramsay, Hendry, McKenna, and Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, Fraser, McGinn, and Christie; Dykes.
Probable Turkey
The probable Turkish team for the match is: Çakir, Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, and Elmali; Kocku, Kadioglu, Kahveci, Çalhanoglu, and Under; Unal.
Players out
Turkey has made some changes, leaving out some players from their national team, with for example Sanuc and Akaydin as newcomers. On the Scottish side we will have players out, as Taylor, Turnbull and Ralston are out because the Celtic coach did not release them for the match, besides the injured McLean.
Only one match
These two teams have met only once in history, with Turkey winning 4-2 in a friendly match in 1960.
Nations League
Scotland and Turkey, now using the Nations League as a basis, ended the competition in the following situation: in group 1 of League B with 13 points, at the top, moving up a division, leaving behind Ukraine, with 11 points, Ireland with seven, and Armenia with three. With 13 points, but in group 1 of League C, Turkey also moved up a division, leaving Luxembourg with 11 points, the Faroe Islands with eight, and Lithuania with one.
Last Matches: Scotland
Scotland also played three Nations League games in September, winning two and drawing one. At home they beat Ukraine, 3-0, McGinn and Dykes twice, on the 21st. Three days later, again at home, the win was 2-1 over Ireland, with goals from Hendry and Crhistie, turning a game that started with a goal from Egan for Ireland. Finally, the draw was away from home on the 27th, again with Ukraine, now goalless.
Last Matches: Turkey
Turkey comes into this match on the back of one loss, one draw, and one win. The victory came at home, on June 14, against Lithuania, 2-0, with goals by Ayhan and Çalhanoglu. After that, on September 22, the tie was 3-3, with Luxembourg, at home again, with goals by Under, Chanont (own) and Yuksek, while Da Graça, Sinani and Gerson scored for Luxembourg. Finally, the defeat came three days later, to the Faroe Islands, 2-1, with goals from Davidsen and Edmundsson, while Gurler scored the other goal, all in Nations League matches.
Turkey vs Scotland Live Score
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.