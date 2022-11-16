Syria vs Belarus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Syria vs Belarus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Syria vs Belarus match.
What time is Syria vs Belarus match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Syria vs Belarus of 17th November in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs.
USA: 12:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs.
Brasil: 13:00 hrs.
Chile: 12:00 hrs.
Colombia: 11:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs.
España: 18:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs.
Perú: 11:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Belarus:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Ivan Bakhar, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Syria:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Mardik Mardikian, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Belarus' final lineup:
M. Plotnikov; R. Khadarkevich, R. Yudenkov, D. Palyakow; V. Malkevich, V. Bocherov, E. Yablonski, D. Nechaev; V. Gromyko, V. Klimovich; I. Bakhar.
Syria's last line-up:
A. Madania; Amro Jenyat, Saad Al Ahmad, Thaer Krouma, K. Kerdagli; K. Hmeisheh, Mohammad Anz; Mahmoud Al Mawas, Mardik Mardikian, M. Al Marmour; Alaa Al Dali.
Background:
Syria and Belarus have never played against each other, however, both have already faced opponents from the corresponding confederations so they can have an expectation about the opponent soccer they will face throughout these 90 minutes.
About the Stadium:
Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium is a sports venue located in the nation of the United Arab Emirates and is dedicated to multiple sports taking place, being a Stadium with Olympic characteristics. The stadium is named after Sheikh Al Maktum who passed away in 2006. It is the home stadium of the Al Shabab Al Arabi Club of the Emirati Professional Football League. The stadium was inaugurated in 1996 and has a capacity of 18 000 spectators.
They will be looking to win at home
The Belarusian team has had more action compared to its rival since it participated in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League and in its last 3 matches, the best it could rescue was a draw against Slovakia as the other games were defeated, also, Belarus was last in its group so it could not access a promotion to the League. The Belarus team will look to continue growing little by little to arrive more prepared for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.
Making themselves at home
Since being eliminated from the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, the Syrian national team has suffered a lot in the friendly matches they have prepared in order to arrive stronger to the next decisive series of the highest soccer fair. They have played a total of 3 friendly matches and have only won by the minimum, as they have suffered losses in the other matches. Likewise, their record in the last 10 matches is negative, so it will be important to get the victory in this duel.
Restructuring ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and several teams will have to watch the World Cup from a TV set as they could not overcome the World Cup qualifiers to get a ticket to the greatest soccer festival, however, the illusion is not over because from now on they have begun to plan for all of them the plan to follow to be present at the World Cup in 2026. In this match, Syria and Belarus will play a friendly match to prepare for the next World Cup qualifiers in their region, both countries were left out of the qualifiers from the beginning, so it is a goal that in 4 years everything will be different.
Kick-off time
The Syria vs Belarus match will be played at Estadio Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2022: Syria vs Belarus!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.