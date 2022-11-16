Japan vs Canada: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Japan vs Canada?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Canada match on November 17, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:40 hrs. -
Bolivia: 9:40 a.m. -
Brazil: 10:40 a.m. - Brazil: 10:40 a.m. -
Chile: 9:40 hrs. -
Colombia: 8:40 hrs. -
Ecuador: 8:40 hrs. -
Spain: 15:40 hrs. - World Goal
Mexico: 7:40 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:40 hrs. -
Peru: 8:40 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:40 hrs. -
Key player in Canada
One of the players to keep in mind in Canada is Ismael Koné, the 20 year old central midfielder, is currently playing for Club CF Montreal of Canada and in his most recent match with the Canadian National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Bahrain.
Key player in Japan
One of the most outstanding players in Japan is Kaoru Mitoma, the 25-year-old left-sided attacker is currently playing for the Brighton & Hove Albion Club of England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against the United States.
History Japan vs Canada
In total, the two teams have met twice, Japan dominates the record with two wins, there have been no draws and Canada has not won a match.
In terms of goals, Japan also dominates the record with five goals to Canada's one.
Actuality - Canada
Canada had a very good performance in its last competition, the Central American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After playing 14 games, it finished first in the group standings with 28 points, as a result of eight wins, four draws and two defeats, scoring 23 goals, but conceding seven, for a goal difference of +16.
Qatar 0 - 2 Canada
- Last three matches
Qatar 0 - 2 Canada
Canada 0 - 2 Uruguay
Bahrain 2 - 2 Canada
Actuality - Japan
Japan had a good performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 10 matches, they finished second in their group with 22 points, after winning seven matches, drawing one and losing two, scoring 12 goals, but conceding four, for a goal difference of +8.
Japan 3 - 0 South Korea
- Last three matches
Japan 3 - 0 South Korea
Japan 2 - 0 United States
Japan 0 - 0 Ecuador
The match will be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium
The match between Japan and Canada will take place at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the city of Dubai (United Arab Emirates), where the Al-Nasr Sports Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1995 and has a capacity of approximately 10,750 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Canada, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
