Malta vs Greece: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

7:00 PM44 minutes ago



In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Malta vs Greece live in International Friendly Match, as well as the latest information from the Ta' Qali National Stadium.
6:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Malta vs Greece online and live in International Friendly Match.

The Malta vs Greece match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.
Malta vs Greece can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To Go.



6:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Malta vs Greece friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Malta vs Greece match on November 17, 2022 in several countries:


Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

6:45 PMan hour ago

6:40 PMan hour ago

Key Player Malta

Teddy Teuma

Midfielder of the national team of Malta who plays with Union Saint-Gilloise of the Belgian league, is the figure of his national team, with his club he has 16 games played and 4 goals scored and with his national team he has 25 games played and 2 goals scored, certainly a player to follow tomorrow.

6:35 PMan hour ago

Key player Greece

Kostas Tsimikas:

26-year-old Liverpool defender is one of the stars of Greece, a defender who has managed to shine in the premier league, has played 10 games without scoring and has played 24 games without scoring for his national team.

6:30 PMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this international friendly match.
6:25 PMan hour ago

Background

These two teams have never met, but tomorrow Greece will be the favorite to win this friendly match, a team that left good sensations in the last World Cup qualifiers.
6:20 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Malta vs Greece, corresponding to the International friendly match.

The match will take place at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, at 11:00 am.

