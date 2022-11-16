Malta vs Greece: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Malta vs Greece friendly match?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Key Player Malta
Midfielder of the national team of Malta who plays with Union Saint-Gilloise of the Belgian league, is the figure of his national team, with his club he has 16 games played and 4 goals scored and with his national team he has 25 games played and 2 goals scored, certainly a player to follow tomorrow.
Key player Greece
26-year-old Liverpool defender is one of the stars of Greece, a defender who has managed to shine in the premier league, has played 10 games without scoring and has played 24 games without scoring for his national team.
The match will take place at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, at 11:00 am.