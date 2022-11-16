Portugal vs Nigeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: FPF

How and where to watch the Portugal vs Nigeria match live?

If you want to watch the game Portugal vs Nigeria live on TV, your options is:  TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDN.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Speak up, Fernando Santos!

"That means that there is some accumulated fatigue in the players. You have to manage the times well, there are players with more pace and less pace, normal, there are some with more overload, Cancelo is the one with more minutes, we will try to manage to be all at the same level.

We will face teams from three different continents. Regarding Ghana, African soccer has improved a lot in tactical and organizational terms. Nigeria will have something to do with Ghana, very fast, talented players who will try to exploit the depth and with many individual plays. Nigeria is more 4x4x2, Ghana is more 4x3x3 or 3x5x2, [...] so I think it was a good choice for this preparation game.

I think they turned the key as soon as they left their clubs and went into national team mode and into World Cup mode, with great motivation and total focus on the national team."

Full House

In the last game before the ball starts rolling in Qatar, Portugal will have strong support from the Portuguese in the preparation game with Nigeria, as all tickets have been sold to follow the game at the José Alvalade Stadium, home of Sporting. The place has capacity for 50. 095 people.

 

Photo: Sporting
Players' numbers defined for the World Cup

1. Rui Patrício.

2. Diogo Dalot.

3. Pepe.

4. Rúben Dias.

5. Raphaël Guerreiro.

6. João Palhinha.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo.

8. Bruno Fernandes.

9. André Silva.

10. Bernardo Silva.

11. João Félix.

12. José Sá.

13. Danilo Pereira.

14. Wiliam Carvalho.

15. Rafael Leão

16. Vitinha.

17. João Mário.

18. Rúben Neves.

19. Nuno Mendes.

20. João Cancelo.

21. Ricardo Horta.

22. Diogo Costa.

23. Matheus Nunes.

24. António Silva.

25. Otávio.

26. Gonçalo Ramos.

Nigeria Squads

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Watford), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia) and Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates), Calvin Bassey (Ajax), Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim), Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United), Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista) and Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Frank Onyeka (Brentford) and Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Terem Moffi (Lorient), Paul Onuachu (Genk FC), Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and  Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest)

Coach: José Peseiro.

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton) and Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otávio (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) and William Carvalho (Betis)

Forwards: André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid), Rafael Leão (Milan) and Ricardo Horta (Braga).

Coach: Fernando Santos.

Super Eagles

Nigeria will not be at the World Cup. It is the first time since 2006. Their debut came in 1994 and they won spots in 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018. Now, the Super Eagles are holding friendly matches, coming off a loss, 2-0, to Costa Rica.
Quinas National Team

Portugal continues its preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. Part of group H, with Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea, the Seleção das Quinas, as it is known, will debut on November 24, Thursday, at 12 pm, against Ghana. Aiming at the world, the Portuguese chose to hold a friendly.
Preparing for Qatar

Portugal vs Nigeria, live this Thursday (17), at the José Alvalade Stadium, at 2:45 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
