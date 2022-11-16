Portugal vs Nigeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Portugal vs Nigeria match live?
Speak up, Fernando Santos!
We will face teams from three different continents. Regarding Ghana, African soccer has improved a lot in tactical and organizational terms. Nigeria will have something to do with Ghana, very fast, talented players who will try to exploit the depth and with many individual plays. Nigeria is more 4x4x2, Ghana is more 4x3x3 or 3x5x2, [...] so I think it was a good choice for this preparation game.
I think they turned the key as soon as they left their clubs and went into national team mode and into World Cup mode, with great motivation and total focus on the national team."
Full House
Players' numbers defined for the World Cup
2. Diogo Dalot.
3. Pepe.
4. Rúben Dias.
5. Raphaël Guerreiro.
6. João Palhinha.
7. Cristiano Ronaldo.
8. Bruno Fernandes.
9. André Silva.
10. Bernardo Silva.
11. João Félix.
12. José Sá.
13. Danilo Pereira.
14. Wiliam Carvalho.
15. Rafael Leão
16. Vitinha.
17. João Mário.
18. Rúben Neves.
19. Nuno Mendes.
20. João Cancelo.
21. Ricardo Horta.
22. Diogo Costa.
23. Matheus Nunes.
24. António Silva.
25. Otávio.
26. Gonçalo Ramos.
Nigeria Squads
Defenders: William Ekong (Watford), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates), Calvin Bassey (Ajax), Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim), Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United), Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista) and Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce)
Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Frank Onyeka (Brentford) and Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki)
Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Terem Moffi (Lorient), Paul Onuachu (Genk FC), Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest)
Coach: José Peseiro.
Portugal Squad
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otávio (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) and William Carvalho (Betis)
Forwards: André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid), Rafael Leão (Milan) and Ricardo Horta (Braga).
Coach: Fernando Santos.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDN.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!