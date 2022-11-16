Jordan vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Jordan vs Spain live stream.
Where and how to watch Jordan vs Spain live online
Jordan vs Spain can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Jordan vs Spain, a friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Statements Spain
"I'm the best coach there is on the face of the earth, the criticism will come. I have no doubt, there is no better coach than me in the history of world soccer. It's not true, but I believe it."
"Here as a coach you can choose the players who best interpret the soccer idea we have. My task is to coordinate everyone to have the same idea in attack and defense, to enhance their virtues so that they can perform in a very short space."
"Another thing. Stop asking the players who is the better coach. It has no value. Ask him when he retires. I mean in general, what's he going to say, it doesn't work like that. In what you say, Clemente in his time was an important coach, who gave me confidence in the national team. I like him a lot. The connection with the players. I don't get it with everyone, but I love it, the connection with the player is key despite the age difference."
"That question to Leo Messi is important to me. It clearly reflects the feeling we have. Two people of character and with pressure on top can make mistakes. Leo has been a unique player and I have always said so. If I have transmitted something to Leo and he says it in the interview, you can imagine what it means to me. The best of all time.
"I would be grateful, it is a request I make, that we stop referring to Ansu as a player who has overcome an injury. I have seen him better, much better than the last time he came. He will start tomorrow and I expect him to play all 90 minutes. I have already told him. A professional player gets injured and recovers. What he has to recover is his level. Looking at the training sessions, he has it".
The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium.
