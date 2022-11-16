Jordan vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match Match
Stay tuned for the Jordan vs Spain live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Spain live, as well as the latest information from the Amman International Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Jordan vs Spain live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Jordan vs Spain can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Jordan vs Spain, a friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar?

This is the kick-off time for the Jordan vs Spain match on November 16, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Statements Spain

Before the match, Luis Enrique spoke to the press: "Luis Enrique himself is delighted, energetic, eager to experience this in a different way. I remember my coaches and I see it differently now. With all the criticism we're getting, I'm not going to hesitate. 

"I'm the best coach there is on the face of the earth, the criticism will come. I have no doubt, there is no better coach than me in the history of world soccer. It's not true, but I believe it."

"Here as a coach you can choose the players who best interpret the soccer idea we have. My task is to coordinate everyone to have the same idea in attack and defense, to enhance their virtues so that they can perform in a very short space." 

"Another thing. Stop asking the players who is the better coach. It has no value. Ask him when he retires. I mean in general, what's he going to say, it doesn't work like that. In what you say, Clemente in his time was an important coach, who gave me confidence in the national team. I like him a lot. The connection with the players. I don't get it with everyone, but I love it, the connection with the player is key despite the age difference."

"That question to Leo Messi is important to me. It clearly reflects the feeling we have. Two people of character and with pressure on top can make mistakes. Leo has been a unique player and I have always said so. If I have transmitted something to Leo and he says it in the interview, you can imagine what it means to me. The best of all time.

"I would be grateful, it is a request I make, that we stop referring to Ansu as a player who has overcome an injury. I have seen him better, much better than the last time he came. He will start tomorrow and I expect him to play all 90 minutes. I have already told him. A professional player gets injured and recovers. What he has to recover is his level. Looking at the training sessions, he has it".

How does Spain arrive?

Spain arrives after beating Portugal by the minimum, in addition to this being their last match before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. The Spaniards, with Luis Enrique at the helm, will be looking to give a good performance in the tournament and seek the World Cup to continue adding to their trophy cabinet.

How does Jordan arrive?

Jordan arrives to this duel after defeating Oman by the minimum in June, however, they did not qualify to the World Cup, so they are just getting ready for the next competition. Jordan will have the difficult task of defeating a team that has been growing and will be looking to close their preparation for this edition in Qatar, which is sure to be a sparkling one.
The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium.

The Jordan vs Spain match will be played at the Amman International Stadium, located in Amman, Jordan. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Jordan vs Spain match, corresponding to the friendly match of preparation. The match will take place at the Amman International Stadium at 10:00 am.

 

