Luxembourg vs Hungary: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

Luxembourg vs Hungary: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Luxembourg vs Hungary live, as well as the latest information from the Luxembourg Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Luxembourg vs Hungary live online

The match will be televised on ESPN.

Luxembourg vs Hungary can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Luxembourg vs Hungary, international friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Luxembourg vs Hungary match on November 17, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Hungary Statements

Marco Rossi spoke ahead of the match: "Every game is important. A lot of things have worked well in the last two years, but we want to move forward and improve in the details. This is what I want to see: development. We can make mistakes, but I expect the right things. attitude!".

"The situation was not only discussed with the staff members, but also with the key players, but since the team still does not make known who will be the new team captain. None of the new players received an invitation as a gift, with this they took the first step, from here on it is only up to them to keep their place."

"Year after year, Luxembourg brings in players who were not born here. Thanks to that, the national team is improving game by game, that's why we can't underestimate the opponent. It will be an interesting match, you should not start from the beginning." position it occupies in the world ranking."

"I know from my club colleagues that the Turks did not experience easy matches against Luxembourg. Our task will be to avoid these problems.

How is Hungary coming?

Hungary comes into this match after losing two goals to zero against Italy, so they will be looking to get back to winning ways and try to give their fans some happiness.

How does Luxembourg arrive?

Luxembourg arrives after defeating Lithuania by the minimum in the Nations League, so they will be looking to continue with a victory in this preparation for the Euro qualifiers.

The match will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium.

The match Luxembourg vs Hungary will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium, located in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
The match Luxembourg vs Hungary, corresponding to the friendly match of preparation, will take place at the Luxembourg Stadium at 15:00hrs.
