North Macedonia vs Finland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here North Macedonia vs Finland Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for North Macedonia vs Finland live, as well as the latest information from Toše Proeski Arena Nacional Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match North Macedonia vs Finland live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch North Macedonia vs Finland match live on TV and online?
The North Macedonia vs Finland match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is North Macedonia vs Finland?
This is the kick-off time for the match North Macedonia vs Finland on November 17, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. - TNT Sports Stadium
Chile: 13:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. -
Spain: 7:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Peru: 12:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Finland
One of the players to take into account in Finland is Benjamin Kallman, the 24 year old center forward, is currently playing for KS Cracovia Club in Poland and in his most recent match with the Finnish National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against Montenegro.
Key player in North Macedonia
One of the most outstanding players in North Macedonia is Darko Churlinov, the 22 year old central midfielder is currently playing for Burnley Club in England and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Gibraltar.
History North Macedonia vs Finland
In total, the two teams have met five times, Finland dominates the record with three wins, there has been one draw and North Macedonia has won one match.
In terms of goals, Finland also dominates the record with 11 goals to North Macedonia's two.
Actuality - Finland
Finland had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, because after playing eight games, they finished in third place in their group with 11 points, this product of; three wins, two draws and three defeats, also scored 10 goals, but conceded 10, for a goal difference of 0.
Bosnia Herzegovina 3 - 2 Finland
- Last three matches
Finland 1 - 1 Romania
Montenegro 0 - 2 Finland
Actuality - North Macedonia
North Macedonia had a regular performance in the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 10 matches, they finished in second place in their group with 18 points, after winning five matches, drawing three and losing two, scoring 23 goals, but conceding 11, for a goal difference of +12.
Georgia 2 - 0 North Macedonia
- Last three matches
North Macedonia 0 - 1 Bulgaria
Saudi Arabia 1 - 0 North Macedonia
The match will be played at the Toše Proeski National Arena Stadium
The match between North Macedonia and Finland will take place at the Toše Proeski National Arena Stadium in the city of Skopje (North Macedonia), the stadium is where the Fudbalski Klub Vardar Skopje Club plays its home matches, was built in 1947 and has a capacity for approximately 33,460 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match North Macedonia vs Finland, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
