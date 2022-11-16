Ghana vs Switzerland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Ghana vs Switzerland in Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Player to watch in Switzerland
Breel Embolo was Switzerland's top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with two goals, and the 25-year-old striker has eight goals and four assists this season.
Player to watch in Ghana
André Ayew was the top scorer of the Ghana National Team in the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the second round, where he scored four goals. The former Marseille or West Ham player, among others, has two goals and one assist for his current team, Al Sadd, this season.
How does Switzerland arrive?
The Swiss national team arrives after winning three consecutive matches, all of them in the UEFA Nations League, finishing in third place, surpassed by Spain and Portugal, but achieving the permanence in League A. They qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after finishing top of Group A with 18 points, beating Italy, who finished second with 16;
How does Ghana arrive?
The Ghanaian National Team played its last matches in September in which they defeated Ghana by the minimum, while they were beaten by Brazil (0-3). A national team that struggled to qualify for the World Cup since in the second round they finished first in Group G as leaders with 13 points and with the same points as South Africa, besides beating them in the last match. While before getting the ticket to Qatar they had to play a play-off against Nigeria that ended in a draw and was decided by away goals.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams and will take place one week before the two teams make their debut in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium, located in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ghana and Switzerland to meet in a friendly match before the start of their participation in the 2022 World Cup
