Israel vs Zambia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Israel vs Zambia: Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Israel

Gianni Infantino in Israel

In a scheduled meeting with FIFA President Infantino, he was presented with the Football Association’s strategic plans and vision for the coming years to further develop the industry, with a focus on infrastructure, increasing enrollment, building additional academies and centers of excellence, coaching, youth development, and women's football.

Furthermore, the top hat was received by Oren Hasson, President of the Israeli Football Federation.

"I am very happy to be here in Israel. We have just had a meeting in this beautiful technical center with the President, my dear friend Oren (Hasson) and his team, the technical staff, the Secretary General and the entire Federation team. Israeli Football League. Looking for the vision, but not only; You will not only have the vision, but also the strategy to take football in Israel to the next level. Giving every boy and every girl in this beautiful country a real opportunity and a real opportunity, to play football, to enjoy football, to follow their dream and their passion, and finally, it's time to do it. of course, also to have results at the highest level. But to begin with, we need to start from the grassroots and the Federation understood this clearly, the vision is there. There, the strategy is in place.   and the work began.     an exciting time for football in Israel'', said Infantino.

Photo: Disclosure/Israel
Photo: Disclosure/Israel

"Thank you for taking the time to come and meet us. Built with the help of FIFA. I'm happy with our conversation today, the focus on the ways in which football can be promoted here together and your commitment is our goal. definitely encouraging. FIFA has helped us a lot and I hope we enjoy helping with the various projects we talked about. The President promised us in the past that he would come here until the end of the year. at the end of the year and kept his word. I look forward to more visits from him and the people of FIFA in favor of the continued development of Israeli football", concluded Oren Hasson.

Likely Israel!

Marciano; Or, Gantos, Shlomo, Gruper; Hatuel, Naor, Altman; Baribo, Natcho, Weissman.
How does Israel arrive?

Israel arrives for the clash against Zambia with a 1-0 defeat by Malta, also valid for an international friendly before the end of the year. In the last 10 competitive games, Israel won only three, lost three and drew four times. In the last competitions played, Israel was first in group B of the second division of the Nations League, thus guaranteeing a place in the first division, where it will compete with the best teams in Europe.

In addition, in the Qualifiers for the World Cup, it finished in third place with 16 points, behind Denmark, with 27 and Scotland, with 23, so no chances   to play in the playoffs of the competition that starts next Sunday.

Choice of new coach!

Zambia goes through a process of choosing the new coach.   there are some speculated names like, former Chelsea and West Ham coach Avram Grant, Chipolopolo, Wedson Nyirenda and Honor Janza.

Federation President Andrew Kamanga commented that the process has already been completed.   is in the final phase and that the choice has already been made. There are three names defined for the final phase.

“On the men’s side, selection for the next Chipolopolo coach is under way. ongoing, with applicants now reduced to three.

“We would like to commend the panel of experts who have been leading the process for the meticulous way in which they have conducted the exercise. The broad representation among football stakeholders makes this possible. credibility to the process", said Kamanga in his weekly column on the FAZ website.

“With the number of players playing in competitive leagues around the world, it shouldn’t be too difficult to turn Chipolopolo into a strong force.”

Likely Zambia!

Mulenga; Chepeshi, Chaiwa, Musonda, Mwape; Kangwa, Kangwa, Sakala, Kabwe, Banda, Chilufya.
How do you get to Zambia?

 Zambia ranks 88th; in the official FIFA ranking. In the last three games, they lost two and drew one against Mozambique. In the last 10 official clashes, there were five wins, four defeats and a draw. In the last official tournament played, Zambia won only one duel in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations, where it lost two and drew once.
NO CUP!

In friendlies in preparation for the main football tournament in the world, Israel and Zambia live different realities in the year and make a confrontation to close the calendar, since the end of the year. that there is no official games up to the end of 2022.
The game will be played atHaMoshava Stadium

The Israel vs Zambia game will be played at HaMoshava Stadium, with a capacity of 11.500 people.
