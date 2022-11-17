Israel vs Zambia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Gianni Infantino in Israel
Furthermore, the top hat was received by Oren Hasson, President of the Israeli Football Federation.
"I am very happy to be here in Israel. We have just had a meeting in this beautiful technical center with the President, my dear friend Oren (Hasson) and his team, the technical staff, the Secretary General and the entire Federation team. Israeli Football League. Looking for the vision, but not only; You will not only have the vision, but also the strategy to take football in Israel to the next level. Giving every boy and every girl in this beautiful country a real opportunity and a real opportunity, to play football, to enjoy football, to follow their dream and their passion, and finally, it's time to do it. of course, also to have results at the highest level. But to begin with, we need to start from the grassroots and the Federation understood this clearly, the vision is there. There, the strategy is in place. and the work began. an exciting time for football in Israel'', said Infantino.
"Thank you for taking the time to come and meet us. Built with the help of FIFA. I'm happy with our conversation today, the focus on the ways in which football can be promoted here together and your commitment is our goal. definitely encouraging. FIFA has helped us a lot and I hope we enjoy helping with the various projects we talked about. The President promised us in the past that he would come here until the end of the year. at the end of the year and kept his word. I look forward to more visits from him and the people of FIFA in favor of the continued development of Israeli football", concluded Oren Hasson.
How does Israel arrive?
In addition, in the Qualifiers for the World Cup, it finished in third place with 16 points, behind Denmark, with 27 and Scotland, with 23, so no chances to play in the playoffs of the competition that starts next Sunday.
Choice of new coach!
Federation President Andrew Kamanga commented that the process has already been completed. is in the final phase and that the choice has already been made. There are three names defined for the final phase.
“On the men’s side, selection for the next Chipolopolo coach is under way. ongoing, with applicants now reduced to three.
“We would like to commend the panel of experts who have been leading the process for the meticulous way in which they have conducted the exercise. The broad representation among football stakeholders makes this possible. credibility to the process", said Kamanga in his weekly column on the FAZ website.
“With the number of players playing in competitive leagues around the world, it shouldn’t be too difficult to turn Chipolopolo into a strong force.”