Cameroon vs Panama: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Player to watch in Panama
Alberto Quintero, a midfielder who plays for Universitario, has four goals and three assists this season. In the qualifying phase for the World Cup he scored only 2 goals in the 16 games he played;
Player to watch in Cameroon
Choupo Moting is gaining prominence in Bayern Munich after the departure of Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. This season the 33-year-old striker has 11 goals and three assists. He also scored three goals for Cameroon in the World Cup qualifiers;
How does Panama arrive?
This selection comes after playing a total of four friendlies in which they have only achieved one victory. They lost to World Cup hosts Qatar and drew against Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. Their last win came in September against Bahrain. They were left out of the World Cup after finishing fifth in the Central American and Caribbean qualifiers with 21 points, four points behind Costa Rica, which played a playoff and finally qualified for Qatar 2022.
How does Cameroon arrive?
Cameroon's national team comes after playing three friendly matches in which it has failed to win any of them. It has drawn against Jamaica in the most recent one, while it was defeated in September by South Korea and Uzbekistan. The last time this team won was in September 2022 when they beat Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. They qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup thanks to a goal by Toto Ekambi in extra time, leaving Algeria out.
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in their history and it will take place just a few days before Cameroon's participation in the 2022 World Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, located in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated in 1980 and has a capacity of 4,056 spectators.
Preview of the match
Friendly match between Cameroon and Panama that will serve the African team to prepare for the World Cup in its last test before the start of the tournament in Qatar.
