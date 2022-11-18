Bahrain vs Serbia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Barein vs Serbia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barein vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information from Al Muharraq Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Barein vs Serbia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Barein vs Serbia match live on TV and online?
The Barein vs Serbia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bahrain vs Serbia?
This is the start time of the Bahrain vs Serbia match on November 18, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. -
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. -
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. - SporTV 3
Chile: 11:30 a.m. -
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. -
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. -
Spain: 5:30 a.m. -
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. -
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. -
Peru: 10:30 a.m. -
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. -
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. -
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. -
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. - SporTV 3
Chile: 11:30 a.m. -
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. -
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. -
Spain: 5:30 a.m. -
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. -
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. -
Peru: 10:30 a.m. -
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. -
Key player in Serbia
One of the players to take into account in Serbia is Joan Dusan Vlahovic, the 22-year-old center forward, he is a current player for Club Juventus in Italy and in his most recent match with the Serbian National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against a; Norway.
Key player in Barein
One of the most outstanding players in Barein is Abdulla Yusuf, the 29 year old center forward is currently playing for the Slovan Liberec Club of Czech Republic and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Canada.
History Barein vs Serbia
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Friday, November 18, 2022, will be the first time these teams will meet.
Actuality - Serbia
Serbia had a good performance in the last competition they played, the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, because after playing eight matches, they finished first in their group with 20 points, as a result of six wins, two draws and zero defeats. They also scored 18 goals, but conceded nine, for a goal difference of +9.
Slovenia 2 - 2 Serbia
- Last three matches
Slovenia 2 - 2 Serbia
Serbia 4 - 1 Sweden
Norway 0 - 2 Serbia
Actuality - Barein
Barein had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished third in the group standings with 15 points, after winning four matches, drawing three and losing one, scoring 15 goals but conceding four, for a goal difference of +11.
Barein 1 - 2 Cape Verde
- Last three matches
Barein 1 - 2 Cape Verde
Barein 0 - 2 Panama
Barein 2 - 2 Canada
The match will be played at the Al Muharraq Stadium
The match between Barein and Serbia will take place at the Al Muharraq Stadium in the city of Arad (Barein), the stadium is where the Al-Muharraq Sports Club plays its home matches, was built in 2012 and has a capacity of approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Bahrain vs Serbia, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.