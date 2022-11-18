Albania vs Armenia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Albania vs Armenia?
The match between Albania vs Armenia will not be available on television;
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Albania vs Armenia match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Player to watch in Armenia
Eduard Spertsyan has nine goals and six assists for Krasnodar this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored two goals for the Armenian national team.
Player to watch in Albania
Armando Broja stands out in Albania, he has scored 10 goals for his national team. The current Chelsea player has scored just one goal this season.
How does Armenia arrive?
The Armenian national team has gone six consecutive matches without a win and has lost five of those last six games. The last time they won was on June 4 in Ireland. This year they were relegated to League C by finishing fourth in Group 1 with only 3 points.
How does Albania arrive?
The Albanian national team has 10 consecutive matches without a loss and without a win. The last time they won was in November 2021 at home against Andorra by the minimum. This team has managed to stay in League B with two points in Group 2 after the disqualification of the Russian national team. Russia has not won a friendly match since 2020 when it defeated Kosovo.
Background
A total of five times Armenia and Albania have met, with the latter winning on three occasions. Armenia has won only once, while the remaining encounter ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2015 in the qualification for the European Championship in which Albania won 0-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Air Albania Stadium, a stadium located in Tirana, which was inaugurated in 2019 and has a capacity of 2,21690 spectators.
Preview of the match
Albania and Armenia, two teams that will not be in the World Cup, will take advantage of the stoppage to play a friendly game
