Colo Colo vs Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

How to watch Colo Colo vs Betis?
If you want to watch the match between Colo Colo vs Betis live on TV, your options are Star +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Colo Colo vs Betis?
This is the kickoff time match in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Player to watch Betis
Borja Iglesias has made a fantastic start to the season that has left him on the verge of making the Spanish national team's roster for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is the second highest scorer in the Spanish competition with eight goals and two assists. This striker has not scored since October 30 against Real Sociedad in which he contributed to the team's victory.
Player to watch at Colo Colo
Lucero has been the second highest scorer in the Chilean League with 15 goals and five assists. He has four goals in the Copa Libertadores, four in the Copa Sudamericana and four in the Copa de Chile.
How is Betis coming along?
The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini has lost three consecutive matches, the last two by a landslide in friendly matches. The Seville team has not known what it means to win since November 3 in the Europa League, when they defeated HKJ 2-1. Betis is currently in sixth position in LaLiga with 24 points, the same as Atlé tico de Madrid and Athletic Club and only two points away from the third position.
How is Colo Colo arriving?
The Chilean team arrives after losing only one game out of the last nine they have played. They have not lost an official match since August, when they were defeated by U. La Calera. This team has been proclaimed champion of the Chilean League by finishing in first place with 63 points, nine points ahead of the Ñublense, with this they have achieved the qualification for the group stage for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.
Background
Colo Colo and Real Betis have only met once before in a friendly match on November 16 in which Colo Colo won 5-0 with goals from Zabala, Lucero (2), Costa and Boucet.
Venue: The match will be played at the Sausalito Stadium, located in Chile, which was inaugurated in 1929 and has a capacity for 23423 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coco Colo and Real Betis will play a friendly match taking advantage of this stoppage for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
