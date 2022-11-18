UAE vs Kazakhstan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here UAE vs Kazakhstan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this UAE vs Kazakhstan match.
What time is UAE vs Kazakhstan match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game UAE vs Kazakhstan of 19th November in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 hrs.
USA: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brasil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
España: 17:30 hrs.
México: 9:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Perú: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Kazakhstan:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Abylaikhan Zhumabek, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this UAE player:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Abdalla Ramadan, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Kazakhstan's final lineup:
I. Shatskiy; T. Dosmagambetov, N. Alip, A. Maronchkin, M. Bystrov, B. Kairov; E. Astanov, A. Darabaev, I. Kuat, R. Orazov; A. Zhumabek.
UAE's last line-up:
K. Eisa; K. Aldhanhani, K. Al Hammadi, M. Omar Al Attas, Waleed Abbas; Abdulla Hamad, Ali Salmeen; Caio, Abdalla Radaman, Harib Abdalla; Ali Ahmed Mabkhout.
Background:
UAE and Kazakhstan have met on a total of 3 occasions (2 wins for UAE and 1 win for Kazakhstan) where the advantage leans towards the home side. In terms of goals, UAE has scored 9 times while Kazakhstan has only scored 5 times, so the home side also has the edge in this area. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in 2000 when UAE beat Kazakhstan 5-2.
About the Stadium:
Al-Nahyan Stadium is a sports venue located in the nation of the United Arab Emirates and is dedicated to multiple sports taking place, being a Stadium with Olympic characteristics. The stadium was built in 1995 and is used by the Al-Wahda club, which plays in the Arabian Gulf League, the highest level of professional soccer in the country.
It was one of six venues for the 2003 Youth World Cup where it hosted eight matches of the tournament.
They will be looking to win at home
The Kazakhstan team has had more action compared to its rival since it participated in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League and in its last 3 matches, Kazakhstan gave good things to talk about as it got 2 wins and 1 loss, a very good and positive streak for a small country that is just developing in soccer. The Kazakhstan team will be looking to continue to grow little by little in order to be more prepared for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.
Making themselves at home
Since being eliminated from the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, the national team of the United Arab Emirates has suffered a lot in the friendly matches they have prepared in order to arrive stronger to the next decisive series of the greatest soccer fair. Likewise, it was one of the teams in its confederation that came closest to qualifying for the top soccer tournament or fighting for a place in the playoffs, so there is a good taste in the mouth for the next World Cup period, where they will seek to make history.
Restructuring ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and several teams will have to watch the World Cup from a TV set since they could not overcome the World Cup qualifiers to get a ticket to the greatest soccer festival, however, the illusion is not over because from now on they have begun to plan for all of them the plan to follow to be present at the World Cup in 2026. In this match, UAE and Kazakhstan will play a friendly match to prepare for the next World Cup qualifiers in their region, both countries were left out of the qualifiers from the beginning, so it is a goal that in 4 years everything will be different.
Kick-off time
The UAE vs Kazakhstan match will be played at Estadio Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2022: UAE vs Kazakhstan!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.