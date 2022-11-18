Hungary vs Greece: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Hungary vs Greece Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
What time is Hungary vs Greece match for Friendly Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game Hungary vs Greece of November 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 3:15 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 2:15 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 2:15 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:15 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 8:15 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:15 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 2:15 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 4:15 PM to be confirmed
Last games Hungary vs Greece
Greece have dominated the last five matches since 2007 with the balance of two wins to two draws and one loss, noting that this will be their first friendly in the last two decades.
Greece 1-0 Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2018
Hungary 2-1 Greece, UEFA Nations League 2018
Greece 1-0 Hungary, UEFA Qualification 2015
Hungary 0-0 Greece, UEFA Qualification 2015
Hungary 1-2 Greece, UEFA Qualification 2007
Key Player Greece
He plays for Olympiakos and has been characterized as a man who has a love affair with the goal, Georgios Masouras could be active and the Hungarian defense will have to watch out for him.
Key player Hungary
Ádám Szalai is a striker with a lot of experience, he plays for Bailea of Switzerland and could be a man who makes the difference, so he will be the element to follow.
Last lineup Greece
1 Odisseas Vlachodimos, 17 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 4 Konstantinos Mavropanos, 21 Konstantinos Tsimikas, 2 George Baldock, 6 Dimitrios Kourbelis, 20 Petros Mantalos, 11 Anastasios Bakasetas, 23 Fotis Ioannidis, 10 Dimitris Pelkas, 7 Georgios Masouras.
Last lineup Hungary
1 Péter Gulácsi, 6 Willi Orban, 4 Attila Szalai, 2 Adam Lang, 13 András Schäfer, 8 Adam Nagy, 18 Milos Kerkez, 5 Attila Fiola, 9 Ádám Szalai, 10 Dominik Szoboszlai, 7 Loïc Négo.
Greece: taking advantage of friendlies
Greece was a team that was fighting and in the last few years has been in decline, with this friendly they will try to give a blow of authority to show that they can still do great things. In the last UEFA Nations League they finished as leaders with 15 points and were promoted to Category B.
Hungary: a new start
Hungary did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but in the last UEFA Nations League they caused one of the biggest surprises by beating teams like England and Germany, finishing second only to Italy and not even close to pulling off the upset. It is a generation that looks set for great things and we could see them in Mexico 2026.
The Kick-off
The Hungary vs Greece match will be played at the Puskás Aréna Park, in Bundepest, Hungary. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:15 pm ET.
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.