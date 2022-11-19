Peru vs Bolivia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Peru vs Bolivia Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Peru vs. Bolivia match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium in Lima. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Peru vs Bolivia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Peru vs Bolivia match on TV, your option is: Latina Television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Peru vs Bolivia friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Peru vs Bolivia match on November 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
USA: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM on Latina Televisión
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
History
In the last 10 years, the two teams have met on 10 occasions, of which Peru holds the advantage with five victories, while Bolivia has only managed one. They have ended in a draw on four occasions.
Key player - Bolivia
Although Bolivia is not one of the most competitive teams on the continent, it always manages to take advantage of its territory and its players maintain a good rhythm every time they play, so much so that they have a natural goal scorer: 35-year-old Marcelo Moreno, who managed to score ten goals and one assist in the qualifiers.
Key player - Peru
The Peruvian national team is characterized by the famous "Peruvian Claw". A team with very competent players who always give their best in any match at any level. Among its best players, it has Christian Cueva, the 30-year-old forward who managed to score five goals and two assists in the South American qualifiers.
Actualidad - Bolivia
Bolivia had two friendly matches in September. It only managed to play one against Senegal and lost 0-2. The remaining match should have been against the Qatar national team, but was finally suspended. In the South American qualifiers, Bolivia only got the ninth place with 15 points.
Peru
The Peruvian national team played three friendly matches between September and November this year. They faced Mexico, El Salvador and Paraguay. It lost against Mexico and won against the other two teams. Peru managed to reach the World Cup playoffs thanks to the fifth place it obtained in the South American qualifiers, but lost that place against Australia.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is the Monumental Stadium of Lima, located in the district of Ate in the Peruvian capital. It is known as the Monumental de la U because there, the Club Universitario de Deportes of Peru, plays its home matches. It is also known as the Estadio Monumental U Marathon for sponsorship reasons. It is the stadium with the largest capacity in South America and one of the largest in the world. It was inaugurated on July 2, 2000 with a match corresponding to that year's Apertura Tournament between Universidad and Sporting Cristal. It was the first stadium to host the single-game finals of the Copa Libertadores de América.
