Turkey vs Czech Republic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

Turkey vs Czech Republic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Turkey vs Czech Republic live online

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Turkey vs Czech Republic can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Turkey vs Czech Republic, international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Turkey vs Czech Republic match on November 19, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Czech Republic Statements

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach, spoke ahead of the match: "I've known Mojmír personally for some time. It wasn't clear that we were going there from the start. But it crystallized after the training session. Even considering the upcoming match, he looked us up for Mojmír. He started at home and probability did not get angry."

"He was successful. There are very few players who debut in A and score three goals. It worked out very well for him and he contributed to the rendezvous."

"All the talented lads will benefit if they enter a better foreign league. It's also an advantage for us, because they will be more comparable to Europe."

Statements Turkey

Stefan Kuntz, Turkey's coach, dedicated a few words to the press, "One of the main reasons why we have been able to add good players with a different understanding of the game to our team is the success of the Turkish teams this season."

"Balance is very important for young players. It can be better for them to play with experienced players on the field."

How is Czech Republic coming along?

Czech Republic beat the Faroe Islands five goals to nil in emphatic fashion, proving their monarchy against this team as they look to prepare for future competitions.

How is Turkey coming in?

Turkey arrives to this match after defeating Scotland two goals to one, and also defeated the Faroe Islands in a previous duel in order to prepare for future official competitions.

The match will be played at Gaziantep Stadium.

The match Turkey vs Czech Republic will be played at the Gaziantep Stadium, located in Gaziantep, Turkey. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
Welcome to the Turkey vs Czech Republic live stream, corresponding to the friendly preparation match. The match will take place at the Gaziantep Stadium at 1:00pm.
